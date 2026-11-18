Bangladesh deploys paramilitary troops amid growing unrest.
Bomb blasts and arson reported across 28 districts.
Hasina plans to return from India in December.
Bangladesh has tightened security and deployed hundreds of paramilitary troops across the country on Wednesday after protests over ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's planned return turned violent.
Clashes, bomb blasts and arson attacks were reported, allegedly involving supporters of her banned Awami League party. A petrol bomb killed a political activist in Hasina's hometown of Gopalganj, police said on Wednesday, according to TOI.
Hasina, 79, has been living in India since August 2024, when she fled Bangladesh following weeks of protests demanding her resignation. She has since sought a new passport and identity card, saying she wants to return in December. However, the government has rejected her request so far.
Her planned return has prompted protests by members and supporters of her banned Awami League party. Last week, the party announced a week-long series of rallies and demonstrations to build support for Hasina's return. The programme is set to end with a nationwide lockdown on November 19.
Violence Spreads Beyond Gopalganj
Local media reported dozens of crude bomb explosions and vehicle arson attacks in at least 28 districts over the past 10 days. Several police personnel and civilians have been injured in the incidents.
Police said unidentified attackers allegedly killed an activist of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during a protest in Gopalganj.
The violence continued in Dhaka, where a crude bomb exploded outside the residence of Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury on the same night. Police also reported arson attacks on the house of a BNP lawmaker and shops owned by BNP supporters in Gopalganj.
In a separate incident on Wednesday morning, a bus company worker was burnt to death after two buses were set on fire in the southern district of Pirojpur, authorities said.
The latest violence comes a year after a local court sentenced Hasina to death in absentia. She was found guilty of crimes against humanity for ordering a deadly crackdown on the student-led uprising in 2024.