Bangladesh Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman says Dhaka has completed the necessary legal procedures to secure Sheikh Hasina’s return under the bilateral extradition treaty.
Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025 over a crimes against humanity case linked to the crackdown on protesters during the 2024 uprising.
India has acknowledged Bangladesh’s extradition requests but has yet to announce a decision, describing the matter as a legal issue.
Bangladesh’s Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman has said that ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina will return to the country through legal means, adding that Dhaka has completed the necessary procedures and that the next decision rests with New Delhi. His remarks come as Bangladesh continues to press India to extradite Hasina, who fled to India in August 2024 after a student-led uprising toppled her government.
“We have completed everything required from our side as part of the legal process. What they (India) will do is up to them,” Asaduzzaman told reporters in Dhaka on Saturday. He said Hasina’s extradition under the bilateral treaty between the two countries would itself constitute a legal process. The minister was responding to questions about whether the former prime minister would be given a legal opportunity to return to Bangladesh.
The comments follow Hasina’s stated intention to return to Bangladesh in December. She has also reportedly approached the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi seeking a new passport and national identity card, after her existing documents were revoked.
Bangladesh Says Extradition Process Complete
Dhaka has sought Hasina’s extradition under the bilateral extradition treaty after she left Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following weeks of protests that escalated into a mass uprising. The demand has remained a point of tension between the two neighbours, with India yet to announce a decision on handing her over.
Asaduzzaman also addressed whether Hasina could appeal against her death sentence if she returned. Citing provisions of Bangladesh’s laws governing crimes against humanity cases, he said the Appellate Division had no authority to condone delays in filing an appeal. He also referred to Article 47(3) of the Constitution, which he said restricts the fundamental rights available to people accused or convicted of such crimes. These were the minister’s interpretations of the applicable legal provisions.
Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina to death in November 2025 in absentia in a crimes against humanity case linked to the crackdown on protesters during the July-August 2024 uprising. She was also sentenced to life imprisonment on another charge. Hasina has rejected the charges and the proceedings against her.
India Says Extradition Is A Legal Matter
India has acknowledged receiving Bangladesh’s extradition requests but has not announced whether it will hand Hasina over. On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the matter as a legal issue that would be dealt with accordingly. He also said India wanted a “positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship” with Bangladesh.
Jaiswal did not directly respond to questions about reports that India had sought assurances concerning Hasina’s return, including the possibility of an appeal against her death sentence and a fresh trial. The reports have not been confirmed by the Indian government.
Hasina’s extradition remains a major issue in relations between New Delhi and Dhaka. While Bangladesh has reiterated its demand for her return, India has maintained that the matter will be handled through the legal process. Asaduzzaman’s latest remarks place the next step with New Delhi, without indicating when or whether India will act on the request.