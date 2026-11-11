Sheikh Hasina Extradition: India Says ‘Travel Document’ Needed For International Travel

Technicalities Of Sheikh Hasina's Return

The extradition process for Hasina could also be done on an Emergency Certificate confirming her Bangladeshi citizenship, officials said. Referring to the extradition agreement India and Bangladesh signed in 2013, when Hasina was in power, Kabir said on Monday, “Bangladesh will not issue a passport to any terrorist; there is no provision for such an action. Bangladesh will seek the return of Sheikh Hasina through an acceptable prisoner exchange process,” the Hindu reported.