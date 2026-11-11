Sheikh Hasina Extradition: India Says ‘Travel Document’ Needed For International Travel

India says Hasina needs a travel document for international travel.
Bangladesh rejects her passport request, renews extradition demand.
Hasina plans return despite death sentence over protest crackdown.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday that a “travel document” was required for international travel, a day after Bangladesh ruled out issuing a passport to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and renewed its demand for her extradition through an “acceptable prisoner exchange”.
Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Hasina’s extradition was a legal matter that would be handled accordingly. Responding to a question about her presence in India, he called the passport requirement for extradition a “technical issue”, adding, “Obviously, for the travel of people, you need a travel document.”
Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in exile in India since her government was ousted in a student-led uprising in August 2024, approached the Bangladesh mission in New Delhi on Monday to apply for a passport and national identity card.
The move came ahead of her planned return to Bangladesh in December. However, Bangladesh Deputy Foreign Minister Humaiun Kobir rejected her request, reiterating Dhaka’s demand for her extradition.
Technicalities Of Sheikh Hasina's Return
The extradition process for Hasina could also be done on an Emergency Certificate confirming her Bangladeshi citizenship, officials said. Referring to the extradition agreement India and Bangladesh signed in 2013, when Hasina was in power, Kabir said on Monday, “Bangladesh will not issue a passport to any terrorist; there is no provision for such an action. Bangladesh will seek the return of Sheikh Hasina through an acceptable prisoner exchange process,” the Hindu reported.
Hasina has repeatedly indicated in recent interviews that she plans to return to Bangladesh next month, even though she could face arrest on arrival.
In 2025, the country’s International Crimes Tribunal sentenced her to death for crimes against humanity over her alleged role in ordering the crackdown on student-led protests, in which hundreds were killed and thousands injured. Hasina has denied the charges, dismissed the verdict and questioned the legitimacy of the trial.
Her continued stay in India has become a major point of friction between New Delhi and the BNP-led government in Dhaka. Bangladesh has also asked India to prevent the former prime minister from making political statements while on Indian soil.