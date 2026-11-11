Nvidia Spy Row: How Dependent Is India's AI Mission On Nvidia Chips?

Nvidia spy allegations raise questions over chip security.
India's AI infrastructure uses Nvidia and other processors.
Domestic chip development remains a long-term challenge.
India wants to become a global AI powerhouse, but there is a major catch: much of the computing power needed to achieve that ambition comes from foreign technology. With Nvidia at the centre of a growing spy controversy, questions are emerging over how dependent India's AI future is on one American chipmaker.
The controversy raises an important question: Can India pursue its AI ambitions without relying heavily on Nvidia chips?
What Is The Nvidia Spy Controversy?
US intelligence agencies reportedly suspected that Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman associated with Singapore-based chip company Megaspeed, was gathering information for Beijing.
An investigation by The New York Times brought the allegations into focus, including her reported relationship with Nvidia chief Jensen Huang. The claims have since drawn attention to possible attempts to gain access to Nvidia's technology and chip supply networks.
A separate report by The Information, cited by Reuters, alleged that Alice Huang helped facilitate at least $7.5 billion in Nvidia chip shipments to Chinese companies through a network of businesses. Reuters said it could not independently verify the report.
Nvidia's board has launched an internal investigation, while US authorities are examining the allegations. Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation and has said it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised.
Why Are Nvidia Chips Important For AI?
AI systems need enormous computing power to process information, recognise patterns and generate responses. This requires specialised processors that can handle several calculations simultaneously.
This is where GPUs come in. Unlike CPUs, which are designed for a wide range of computing tasks, GPUs are built to handle large numbers of calculations simultaneously. This makes them particularly useful for training and running large AI models.
Nvidia has emerged as a dominant player in this market. Its H100, H200, and newer Blackwell series of GPUs are widely used by technology companies, data centres and AI developers.
Nvidia's advantage also extends beyond hardware. Its CUDA software platform allows developers to build and run AI applications on its GPUs. This has created an ecosystem that makes switching to another chipmaker more difficult.
Companies such as AMD, Intel and Google also offer alternatives, but Nvidia's combination of hardware, software and developer support gives it a significant advantage.
How Dependent Is India's AI Mission On Nvidia?
India's AI ambitions are closely linked to access to advanced computing hardware.
The government launched the IndiaAI Mission in March 2024 with an outlay of ₹10,371.92 crore over five years. One of its main objectives is to expand access to high-performance computing for Indian startups, researchers, universities and businesses.
The mission has built a shared computing infrastructure through which eligible users can access GPUs at subsidised rates.
According to government figures, India's shared AI computing capacity had expanded to more than 45,000 GPUs by June 2026. By August 2026, 237 projects had been approved for subsidised computing support, with 93.18 lakh GPU hours sanctioned.
A significant part of India's growing AI infrastructure is being built around Nvidia technology.
In February 2026, Nvidia highlighted its partnerships with Indian companies, including Yotta, Larsen & Toubro and E2E Networks, to expand AI computing capacity.
Yotta's Shakti Cloud infrastructure, for instance, is being built around more than 20,000 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs. E2E Networks is also developing a computing cluster using Nvidia's Blackwell technology.
The government has also acknowledged that India's AI computing ecosystem currently relies on globally sourced GPUs.
Can India Build Its AI Infrastructure Without Nvidia?
India is trying to reduce its dependence on foreign technology, but replacing Nvidia will not be easy.
The country has started investing in domestic semiconductor manufacturing and chip design. The India Semiconductor Mission, with an outlay of ₹76,000 crore, is supporting projects to develop semiconductor manufacturing and packaging capabilities.
Indigenous processor projects such as SHAKTI and VEGA are also part of India's effort to strengthen its domestic chip ecosystem.
However, designing and manufacturing advanced AI processors is considerably more complicated than producing conventional chips. It requires specialised manufacturing facilities, advanced technology, skilled engineers and substantial investment.
India also needs to develop the software ecosystem that allows AI developers to use domestic processors efficiently.
What Does The Nvidia Controversy Mean For India?
The allegations do not automatically mean that India's AI projects will face disruption. There is currently no established evidence that the controversy has compromised Nvidia's technology or directly affected India's supply of chips.
However, the episode highlights the risks of depending on a small number of companies for critical technology.
If US investigations lead to tighter export controls, restrictions on chip distribution or greater scrutiny of international supply chains, countries relying on Nvidia hardware could face higher costs or delays in accessing advanced processors.
For India, the challenge is therefore not simply to develop AI models of its own. It must also ensure that the infrastructure powering those models remains accessible, secure and reliable.
India's AI ambitions do not depend exclusively on Nvidia, but its growing reliance on the company's technology makes diversification increasingly important. Building domestic chip manufacturing, developing alternative processors and strengthening local software capabilities will be essential if India wants genuine technological independence.