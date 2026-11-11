In a five-page technical assessment, France's Cyber Crisis Coordination Centre (C4) attributed the campaign to Shahid Kaveh. The interministerial body brings together the National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI), the Cyber Defence Command (COMCYBER), the Directorate-General of Armament (DGA), the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE) and the Directorate-General for Internal Security (DGSI). The assessment cited several indicators: infrastructure used in the attack had also been used to scan Schneider Electric equipment; the attackers used the FOFA scanning tool, which the assessment associates with the unit; the attack was publicised through CyberbanNews; and investigators found traces of Farsi in the attack infrastructure.