Four Vessels Hit, Three Strike Mines Near Hormuz: Saudi Airport Attack Adds To Regional Tensions

Iran’s IRGC Navy claims it struck four vessels transferring oil between ships in the northern Persian Gulf
The IRGC says three other vessels hit mines and caught fire in the western Strait of Hormuz, but the claims have not been independently verified
Separately, Saudi authorities reported one death and eight injuries in an attack targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, amid renewed regional tensions
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Thursday that it had struck four vessels transferring oil between ships in the northern Persian Gulf, while three other vessels had struck mines and caught fire in the western Strait of Hormuz. The claims have not been independently verified.
In a statement carried by IRGC’s news outlet, the navy said the four vessels were engaged in ship-to-ship transfers of oil cargo when they were hit simultaneously. All four were on fire, the statement said.
The navy added that three other vessels had suffered incidents after striking mines in the western Strait of Hormuz the previous night. Those vessels had also caught fire and were stopped, according to the statement.
The IRGC described the vessels as violating its restrictions and accused the United States of encouraging ships to use what it called an illegal, mined route. It warned that continued US actions could extend the confrontation to American bases in the region.
The statement did not identify the vessels or provide details that would independently establish the circumstances of the incidents.
Wider Regional Tensions
The developments come amid uncertainty over the possibility of renewed military action against Iran. US President Donald Trump had blocked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reported plan to resume strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and civilian infrastructure.
Israel had planned a military operation lasting several days over the October 10 weekend, but the operation was cancelled after Trump objected. The possibility of renewed military action nevertheless remained open, as per reports.
Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia
Separately, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said an attack targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam had killed one person and injured eight.
The incident comes amid renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure. The United States ordered non-emergency embassy staff and their families to leave Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after debris from an intercepted drone near the Shaybah oilfield killed two people and injured two others, including an Indian national, according to Saudi authorities.
US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott cited escalating attacks by the Iran-supported Houthis on Saudi civilian airports and critical infrastructure when announcing the departure order.