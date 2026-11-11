‘Emergency Not Working, Nothing Is Working’: Watch Video That Captured Moments Before Assam Train Derailment

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
Updated on:
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The locomotive and five coaches of the Mizoram-bound train, No. 13125, derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam’s Kamrup (Metro) district at around 6.54am

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Video Captures Moments Before Kolkata-Sairang Express Derailment
People gather after six coaches and the engine of the Sairang-Kolkata Express train derailed, at Digaru near Guwahati, Assam, Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • The locomotive and five coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at Digaru station in Assam around 6.54am on Wednesday.

  • A video purportedly recorded inside the locomotive captures the driver saying the signal was red and the emergency system was not working; the footage has not been independently verified.

  • Northeast Frontier Railway said the locomotive pilot could not control the train’s speed as it was being received at the station to give precedence to another train.

A chilling video recorded inside the locomotive of the Kolkata-Sairang Express have come to light, capturing the moments before the train derailed near Guwahati on Wednesday morning, leaving several people injured.

In the footage, the driver is heard saying a signal was red and that the emergency system was not working.

“Signal red hai... emergency laga hua hai, lekin kaam nahi kar raha hai. Kuch bhi kaam nahi kar raha hai, (Signal is red...I have applied the emergency (break) but it is not working, nothing is working)” the driver said.

Moments later, the locomotive striked barricades with a loud thud and goes off the tracks.

The locomotive and five coaches of the Mizoram-bound train, No. 13125, derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam’s Kamrup (Metro) district at around 6.54am.

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Officials and rescuers inspect the derailed coaches of a passenger train near Guwahati, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Representational Image - PTI
Representative image - ANI Screengrab
Representative Image - File Photo

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said the train was being received at Digaru to give precedence to another service when the locomotive pilot could not control its speed, leading to the derailment. The cause is being assessed.

Six Coaches of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derail In Assam, Several Passengers Injured

By Outlook News Desk

NFR chief public relations officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma told ANI that six coaches had derailed and no casualties had been reported. He said senior railway officials had gone to the site.

All passengers were safe, the railway said. They were being transferred to an alternative train to continue their journeys. Relief and rescue operations began soon after the incident, while the NFR general manager and other senior officials travelled to the site to oversee the response.

The derailment disrupted services in the region. The Guwahati-Jorhat Town Jan Shatabdi Express was held at Panbari, while the Coimbatore-Silchar Express was regulated at Panikhaiti. Railway officials were monitoring operations as teams assessed the damage and worked to restore services.

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