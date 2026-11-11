Six Coaches of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derail In Assam, Several Passengers Injured

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam’s Kamrup (Metro) district on Wednesday morning.

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Ujjaini Express Accident
Representational Image Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam’s Kamrup (Metro) district

  • The incident took place at around 6.54 am on Wednesday morning

  • Several passengers were reportedly injured, though the exact number was not immediately clear

Six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express left the tracks at Digaru railway station in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district on Wednesday morning, leaving several passengers injured, according to reports. The derailment happened at about 6.54 am, and Northeast Frontier Railway said no casualties had been reported so far.

Senior railway officers rushed to the spot after the derailment. The exact number of injured passengers and the extent of their injuries were not immediately clear.

The derailment has triggered an on-ground assessment by railway authorities. Officials are yet to establish what caused the six coaches to go off the tracks, while details on service disruption and restoration work are still awaited.

Railway Response

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, confirmed the incident to ANI.

"Six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at Digaru railway station at around 6.54 am today. So far, no casualties have been reported. Our senior officials have rushed to the spot," Sharma told ANI.

Railway authorities are monitoring the situation as officers assess conditions at the site. The immediate official response has focused on checking casualties and reviewing the impact of the derailment.

Related Content
Officials and rescuers inspect the derailed coaches of a passenger train near Guwahati, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
People gather after six coaches and the engine of the Sairang-Kolkata Express train derailed, at Digaru near Guwahati, Assam, - PTI
Representative image - ANI Screengrab
Representative Image - File Photo

Cause And Impact

The cause is still unknown. Railway officers are expected to examine the circumstances around the incident and establish what led to six coaches leaving the tracks at Digaru station.

Officials are still waiting for more information on injuries, train delays and repair work. The railway has not given any schedule for clearing the track or restoring normal services.

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