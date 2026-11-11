Six Coaches of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derail In Assam, Several Passengers Injured

#WATCH | Assam: A local resident said, "I was out for my morning walk when I heard about the accident. I rushed to the spot, which is around 500 metres from Digaru Railway Station. When I reached the site, I saw that six coaches had derailed. There have been no reports of… https://t.co/CaryGNOSM6 pic.twitter.com/fXMILdHOLn