IITM estimates show firecrackers contributed 71.1% of Delhi's PM2.5 during the early hours of November 9, after Diwali.
Punjab Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal challenged the focus on stubble burning and demanded figures on pollution from vehicles and industries.
Punjab reported 5,002 farm fires by November 10, while tourists travelled from Delhi-NCR to Himachal Pradesh amid worsening air quality.
Delhi's air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday, November 11, with the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 299 at 5 am. The post-Diwali pollution debate has intensified after an IITM assessment estimated that firecrackers contributed 71.1% of Delhi's PM2.5 between 1 am and 9 am on November 9. Punjab Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, meanwhile, questioned the focus on stubble burning and asked the Centre to disclose the contribution of vehicles, industries and farm fires to pollution.
The IITM Air Quality Early Warning System recorded an AQI of 366 at ITO at the same time, in the ‘very poor’ category. Stage III restrictions under GRAP have been in force since November 6.
Firecrackers Add To Stubble-Burning Debate
The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) assessment put firecrackers' contribution at 43.4% between 1 am and 9 am on November 8, before Diwali celebrations that evening, compared with 71.1% during the same hours on November 9. The figures are model-based estimates for the eight-hour period, as the contribution of firecrackers was calculated indirectly in the absence of real-time measurements of firecracker-related aerosols.
Source-apportionment data on the Ministry of Earth Sciences' AIRWISE-Delhi portal put the firecracker contribution at 80.2% for the same period on November 9. The estimate carried a standard deviation of 54.9 percentage points, indicating considerable uncertainty. The IITM assessment put the contribution at 29.8% between 1 am and 9 am on November 10, while secondary organic aerosols accounted for 17.5%.
Goyal said, "Look at the central government's figures. They show that stubble burning accounts for 7% of air pollution, yet they blame Punjab for all of it. First, tell us your own AQI figures: how much of the AQI comes from vehicles, industries, and stubble burning?... Blaming everyone like this is wrong... Adopt ways to reduce pollution; don't blame anyone."
Punjab recorded 5,002 stubble-burning incidents between September 15 and November 10, with 345 fresh farm fires reported on Tuesday, according to official data cited by PTI. Authorities had registered 1,155 FIRs and imposed environmental compensation of Rs 79.75 lakh in 1,574 cases. Of this amount, Rs 36.40 lakh had been recovered. The authorities had also marked 1,342 red entries in the land records of farmers found burning crop residue.
Tourists Head To Himachal Pradesh
ANI reported that travellers from Delhi-NCR and the northern plains were heading to Manali in Himachal Pradesh to escape the post-Diwali smog. Dr Suresh Kumar Atri, an environmental scientist with the Himachal Pradesh State Environment Department, said, "Compared with other places, the situation in Himachal Pradesh after Diwali is very good. This time, the AQI in Himachal Pradesh has been much better. The state's AQI has been considerably better over the past few years. Shimla, in particular, also has good air quality."
On Diwali, Himachal Pradesh recorded an average AQI of 123, in the ‘moderate’ category, compared with 99 the previous year. Shimla and Manali recorded AQI readings of 66 and 70, respectively, both in the ‘satisfactory’ category. However, Parwanoo recorded 219, in the ‘poor’ category. Ten of the state's 12 monitoring stations reported higher pollution levels than during last year's Diwali.
According to PTI, Himachal Pradesh Chief Scientist Suresh Attri said the state's air quality had improved by 50% over the past five to six years. He attributed the improvement to greater public awareness, fewer forest fires, more cautious use of firecrackers and intermittent rainfall. He also said people were increasingly opting for lower-smoke crackers, including electronic firecrackers.
The Tribune reported on November 10, citing the India Meteorological Department, that a western disturbance was expected to bring rain to the Himalayan region until November 13 and Kashmir on November 12, with minimal impact on Delhi. Winds from the northwest were expected to slow to 8-10 kmph on Tuesday evening, when they were forecast to turn westerly.