Tourists Head To Himachal Pradesh

ANI reported that travellers from Delhi-NCR and the northern plains were heading to Manali in Himachal Pradesh to escape the post-Diwali smog. Dr Suresh Kumar Atri, an environmental scientist with the Himachal Pradesh State Environment Department, said, "Compared with other places, the situation in Himachal Pradesh after Diwali is very good. This time, the AQI in Himachal Pradesh has been much better. The state's AQI has been considerably better over the past few years. Shimla, in particular, also has good air quality."