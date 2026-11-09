Delhi's Diwali: Late-Night Fireworks In NCR Raise Questions Over Enforcement Of SC Rules

Firecrackers were reported across Delhi despite restrictions limiting their use to designated hours.
Delhi's AQI touched 406 at ITO, placing it in the severe category.
The Supreme Court had permitted certified green firecrackers during specified hours on November 7 and 8.
Despite restrictions on the sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali, several parts of Delhi witnessed fireworks late into Sunday night, raising questions over the enforcement of the Supreme Court's directions.
From Burari and Pitampura in outer Delhi to Mayur Vihar and Lutyens' Delhi, residents reported firecracker use beyond the permitted hours, even as air quality across the national capital deteriorated.
The celebrations were followed by a thick blanket of smog on Monday morning, with pollution levels reaching the 'severe' category at several monitoring stations. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 406 at ITO around 4.20 am, while several other locations remained in the 'very poor' category.
The Supreme Court had permitted the use of certified green firecrackers during specified hours over the Diwali weekend. However, reports of fireworks continuing late into the night suggested that restrictions remained difficult to enforce on the ground.
What Were The SC's Rules On Firecrackers?
Ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court allowed only certified green firecrackers to be burst in Delhi-NCR during designated hours on November 7 and 8.
An order issued by the district magistrate (East) permitted the bursting of green firecrackers between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm on both days.
The restrictions also prohibited the use of firecrackers within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, health centres, old-age homes, educational institutions and other notified silence zones.
Only green firecrackers certified by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) were permitted for sale. Their sale was restricted to locations designated by the Delhi Police.
The administration had also announced joint patrolling and enforcement teams comprising district officials and Delhi Police personnel to check the unauthorised sale and use of prohibited firecrackers.
Fireworks Continued After 10 PM
Despite the restrictions, reports of firecracker use emerged from several parts of the capital. According to The Times of India, fireworks were reported in Pitampura and Burari, with particularly high intensity in the latter. Similar reports came from Mayur Vihar, Bishambardas Marg and Lutyens' Delhi.
Residents said fireworks continued even as the evening progressed, although their intensity had reduced in some areas.
Reuters also reported that residents in Delhi and Mumbai said firecrackers continued to go off late into the night, despite the court's directions.
Delhi's Air Quality Worsens Post Diwali
The deterioration in air quality became evident in the early hours of Monday. According to CPCB data cited by The Times of India, ITO recorded an AQI of 406 at around 4.20 am, placing it in the 'severe' category. Rajiv Chowk recorded 381 at 1.30 am, while South Extension registered 360 at 4 am.
Reuters reported that Delhi's overall AQI stood at 370 at 9 am on Monday, categorised as 'very poor'. Several parts of the city recorded readings above 400, entering the 'severe' category.
The Swiss group IQAir ranked Delhi as the world's third-most polluted city on Monday morning, with Lahore in Pakistan occupying the top position.
Air pollution is a recurring problem across northern India during winter, when cold, heavy air traps vehicle emissions, construction dust and smoke from crop waste burning. In Delhi, vehicle emissions and construction activity further add to the pollution burden.
The capital had already been experiencing poor air quality for more than a week. On Friday, restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were imposed, including directions for schools to conduct online classes.