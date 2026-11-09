Delhi's Diwali: Late-Night Fireworks In NCR Raise Questions Over Enforcement Of SC Rules

Delhi's Air Quality Worsens Post Diwali

The deterioration in air quality became evident in the early hours of Monday. According to CPCB data cited by The Times of India, ITO recorded an AQI of 406 at around 4.20 am, placing it in the 'severe' category. Rajiv Chowk recorded 381 at 1.30 am, while South Extension registered 360 at 4 am.