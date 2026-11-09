Prez Murmu Lauds People Of Uttarakhand On State's Foundation Day

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President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to Uttarakhand residents, praising their contributions on the state's Foundation Day.

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Prez Murmu,Uttarakhand
Prez Murmu lauds people of Uttarakhand on state's foundation day | Photo: Rashtrapati Bhavan via PTI
Summary of this article

  • President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to Uttarakhand residents on the state's Foundation Day.

  • Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000.

  • Murmu praised the state's cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and natural beauty.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted residents of Uttarakhand on the state's foundation day, and said its people have always made significant contributions to national service and environmental conservation.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on this day in 2000.

In a post on X in Hindi, she also expressed hope that the residents of Uttarakhand will strike a balance between environmental conservation and sustainable development, and continue to take the state forward on the path of progress.

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"My heartfelt wishes to all the residents of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day. Uttarakhand has a distinctive identity for its rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and unparalleled natural beauty. Its people have always made significant contributions to national service, valour and environmental conservation," the President said.

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