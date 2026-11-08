UP: One Killed, Another Injured In Knife Attack Over Toys At Budaun Fair

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PTI
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A dispute over toys at a fair in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun turned violent, leaving one person dead and another injured in a knife attack.

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UP,CM Yogi Adityanath
UP: One killed, another injured in knife attack over toys at Budaun fair Photo: Getty Images
Summary of this article

  • A toy-payment dispute at a Ramlila fair in Budaun escalated into a knife attack.

  • Rohit, 23, died, while Hrithik, 24, was seriously injured and referred to Bareilly for treatment.

  • Police said one accused was detained, while efforts were underway to arrest the other.

A 23-year-old man was killed and another was seriously injured after a dispute over payment for toys escalated into a knife attack at a Ramlila fair here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night in the Dataganj town area, where two groups argued over the money for toys purchased at the fair, they said.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Mohammad Barish, a toy seller and resident of Faridpur in neighbouring Bareilly district, allegedly attacked two men -- Rohit, 23, and Hrithik, 24, both residents of Behta Madho village in Budaun's Dataganj area -- with a knife during the altercation.

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They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared Rohit dead. Hrithik, who sustained serious injuries, was referred to a higher medical centre in Bareilly for treatment.

The accused fled the spot after the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma said one of the two accused had been taken into custody, while efforts were underway to arrest the other.

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District Magistrate Avanish Rai and SSP Sharma inspected the crime scene and directed officials to ensure the prompt arrest of the remaining accused.

Police said a case was being registered based on a complaint and strict legal action would be taken in the matter.

The injured youth is reportedly a close relative of a BJP MLA.

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