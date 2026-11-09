Six people, including a child, were killed after their car crashed into a roadside pole and caught fire near Jagaheri in Muzaffarnagar.
The victims were reportedly from Haryana's Jind district and were travelling towards Haridwar when the accident occurred.
Police have launched an investigation into the crash and are working to establish the victims' identities and the circumstances that led to the fire.
Six people, including a child, were burnt alive after a car crashed into a roadside pole and caught fire on the Panipat-Khatima National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, November 9, police said. The accident occurred near Jagaheri in the Titawi police station area, where the vehicle reportedly went out of control and struck a roadside light pole.
The impact triggered a fire that quickly engulfed the car, trapping all six occupants inside. The victims were reportedly residents of Haryana's Jind district and were travelling towards Haridwar, according to preliminary information. Police have recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.
Car Catches Fire After Collision On Panipat-Khatima Highway
According to police, the car was travelling along the highway when the driver lost control near Jagaheri and the vehicle struck a roadside pole. The collision caused the car to catch fire, which spread rapidly and engulfed the vehicle. The occupants were unable to escape before the flames consumed the car, according to officials cited by media reports.
Police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, following which the bodies of all six occupants were recovered from the vehicle. The bodies were subsequently sent for post-mortem examinations as part of the legal procedure.
Initial reports suggest that the vehicle was travelling from Jind in Haryana towards Haridwar in Uttarakhand. One of the deceased was a child estimated to be between 10 and 12 years old, officials said. The identities of all six victims were being formally verified, while police had begun the process of contacting their families.
Police Investigate Cause Of Fatal Muzaffarnagar Accident
Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances that led to the accident. Officials are examining how the vehicle went out of control and what caused the fire following the collision. The precise cause of the crash has not yet been established.
Titawi police station officials confirmed that six people died in the accident and said further legal proceedings were underway. Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjay Mahadik and the Circle Officer of Fugana, also reached the accident site to take stock of the situation, according to local reporting.
The accident occurred on a highway connecting parts of Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh with Uttarakhand. The victims' journey towards Haridwar ended in tragedy, with police continuing efforts to establish their identities and determine the exact sequence of events leading to the collision.