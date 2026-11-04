When Mammootty's Car Hit a 10-Year-Old Boy : V.K. Sreeraman Remembers Ooty Accident

VK Sreeraman recently recalled an old anecdote of a car accident involving Mammootty.
Decades ago, Mammootty's car had hit a 10-year-old boy.
No injuries were reported.
Actor V.K. Sreeraman recently recounted a harrowing yet surreal car ride with his close friend Mammootty during a movie shoot in Ooty nearly four decades ago. While driving down a hill near a convent school in his iconic Contessa 369, Mammootty accidentally struck a ten-year-old boy attempting to cross the road. The sudden impact threw Sreeraman’s head against the windshield, leaving him terrified that an enraged local crowd would swarm and attack them.
However, the situation took a cinematic twist when the school's security chief emerged from the roadside foliage holding the young boy. Miraculously, the child was entirely unharmed and laughing. The car had struck the exact pocket where the boy had stashed two cricket balls, cushioning the hit and launching him smoothly into a net-like bed of vines off the road like a stunt performer. Sreeraman revealed on his Facebook page.
Stunned by the miraculous outcome, the mustache-clad security officer praised the dramatic scene as a movie-worthy stunt, shaking hands with Mammootty and addressing him as the true hero of the moment. Sreeraman, still nursing his bruised forehead and reeling from the sudden turn of events, marvelled at how a potentially dangerous accident dissolved into awe and praise from the local bystanders.
Mammootty And VK Sreeraman's Collaborations
Even after resuming their journey to Coimbatore, Sreeraman remained deeply shaken and hyper-vigilant, constantly checking behind them out of fear that a mob might pursue them. Mammootty teased his friend's disheveled, anxious appearance, remarking that Sreeraman looked more like a panicked driver than a passenger, while Sreeraman quietly held his breath until they safely reached their destination.
Over the decades, Mammootty and V.K. Sreeraman have shared the screen in a slew of acclaimed Malayalam films, including early 1990s classics like Inspector Balram (1991), Amaram (1991), Kauravar (1992), Dhruvam (1993), and Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Vidheyan (1994). Their collaboration continued through late-90s and 2000s hits such as Bhoothakkstated / Bhoothakkannadi (1997), Oru Maravathoor Kanavu (1998), Valliettan (2000), Dada Sahib (2000), and Karumadikkuttan (2001), right up to the 2010 satirical comedy-drama Pranchiyettan & the Saint.