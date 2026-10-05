Rakul Preet Singh, through her statement, has sought to clarify the facts surrounding the recent Income Tax search operations.
The actress clarified she doesn't hold any benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad.
She said she remains committed to fulfilling all legal and financial obligations as a taxpayer and citizen.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh has broken her silence on the recent reports of an Income Tax search. She has released an official statement to set the record straight and safeguard her reputation, saying she comes from an Armed Forces background and without a godfather in the Industry.
Rakul Preet Singh denies IT raid reports
In the statement, Rakul wrote, "It’s heartbreaking to see that There’s a growing trend amongst the self styled online reporters & some main stream media journalists to sensationalise the news without verifying facts (sic)."
"Let’s therefore set the record straight once for all. The search was not pertaining to me . Let it be known that I am from the Armed Forces background & had no Godfather in the Industry. I have come up through sheer hardwork & as a responsible law abiding citizen have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years (sic)," she wrote.
Denies involvement in any illegal foreign remittance
Rakul also clarified that she is not involved in any kind of illegal foreign remittance in a personal capacity or on behalf of any production house."
"I would also add here that I do not hold any Benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad. Neither ANYONE has EVER gifted me any property at anytime nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle (sic)," she wrote further.
She also urged those who published these "false, malicious and speculative reports to retract them and clarify the facts."
"I understand that everyone running a media business however big has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone's reputation and livelihood," she concluded her note.
Here's the statement.
About Income Tax Department Mumbai searches reports
On Monday (September 28), several reports claimed that the Mumbai Income Tax Department searched 12 premises linked to Rakul Preet Singh, her father-in-law, producer Vashu Bhagnani who owns Pooja Entertainment, and Kumar Mangat Pathak's Panorama Studios. The action forms part of a probe into suspected tax evasion and alleged routing of funds overseas.