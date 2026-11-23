Hailee Steinfeld is officially set to reprise her role as Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming tentpole, Avengers: Doomsday. The actor shared the news in a joint video posted across Disney and Marvel’s Instagram handles during the press tour for her new animated feature, Hexed. In the clip, Steinfeld playfully pointed out a mix-up on set, revealing that instead of a chair for the Disney animated movie, she had been given a director’s chair bearing her name for Avengers: Doomsday.