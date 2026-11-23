Hailee Steinfield is heading back to the MCU.
The actress reprises her role of Kate Bishop in the upcoming Avengers Doomsday.
Avengers: Doomsday releases on December 17.
Hailee Steinfeld is officially set to reprise her role as Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming tentpole, Avengers: Doomsday. The actor shared the news in a joint video posted across Disney and Marvel’s Instagram handles during the press tour for her new animated feature, Hexed. In the clip, Steinfeld playfully pointed out a mix-up on set, revealing that instead of a chair for the Disney animated movie, she had been given a director’s chair bearing her name for Avengers: Doomsday.
“Hey, so I am here with my movie ‘Hex,’ but it looks like they delivered a chair from different…movie?” she quipped in the Instagram Reel.
Steinfeld made her MCU debut as Kate Bishop in the 2021 Disney+ limited series Hawkeye. Introduced as a sharp-shooting archer who grew up idolizing Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, Bishop eventually joins forces with her childhood hero, evolving under his mentorship from an enthused protégé into a capable superhero in her veritable right. Renner has confirmed he wouldn't be reprising his role.
Steinfeld’s comeback will certainly spur a slew of fan theories that Avengers: Doomsday will serve as the long-awaited launchpad for the Young Avengers. Audiences last saw Kate Bishop in the post-credits tag of 2023’s The Marvels, where Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan tracked her down at her apartment to pitch a brand-new superhero roster.
Avengers Doomsday Cast, Release
Helmed by directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo and slated for a massive December 17 theatrical debut, Avengers: Doomsday ropes in a huge ensemble led by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Ian McKellen.
Backed by producers Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, the tentpole unites heroes from across disparate realities onto a lethal collision course against an existential threat. Rounding out the star-studded call sheet are Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, and Tenoch Huerta Mejía, among several other familiar faces.