Marvel fans have another opportunity to revisit the events of the Infinity Saga as Avengers: Endgame Encore prepares for its digital premiere. The extended version of the 2019 blockbuster, which returned to theatres earlier this year with additional footage, is now heading to streaming. Its arrival also comes at a significant time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Avengers: Doomsday set to bring several superhero teams together for a new battle.