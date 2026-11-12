Avengers Endgame Encore premieres on OTT in November.
The extended version returned to theatres on September 25 with additional footage.
Avengers: Endgame earned around $2.9 billion worldwide during its theatrical run.
Marvel fans have another opportunity to revisit the events of the Infinity Saga as Avengers: Endgame Encore prepares for its digital premiere. The extended version of the 2019 blockbuster, which returned to theatres earlier this year with additional footage, is now heading to streaming. Its arrival also comes at a significant time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Avengers: Doomsday set to bring several superhero teams together for a new battle.
Avengers Endgame Encore OTT release date and platform
Avengers: Endgame Encore will premiere on JioHotstar on November 13. The extended edition was first released in theatres on September 25, featuring additional scenes intended to connect the events of Endgame with the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Viewers looking for the extended version online will be able to watch it on the streaming platform from its premiere date.
Marvel brought the film back to cinemas worldwide as part of the promotional build-up to its next major superhero release. The re-release received thousands of screenings and offered fresh footage for fans looking for clues about the MCU's future. The studio also released a promotional television spot titled Countdown to Doomsday, featuring clips from several recent Marvel films and carrying the message, "Return to the universe."
Avengers Endgame Encore plot, cast and Doomsday connection
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Avengers: Endgame concluded the MCU's Infinity Saga. The film follows the surviving Avengers five years after Thanos wipes out half the universe's population. Their attempt to rebuild their lives takes an unexpected turn when Ant-Man returns, offering the team a possible way to reverse the destruction.
The Avengers reunite to change the past, bring back those they lost and defeat Thanos. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and Brie Larson, among others. It went on to earn around $2.9 billion worldwide.
The next chapter, Avengers: Doomsday, will feature characters from Wakanda, the Thunderbolts, the Fantastic Four and the original X-Men facing Doctor Doom, also known as Victor Von Doom. Downey Jr. will return to the MCU as the villain. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on December 18.