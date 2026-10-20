This week brings 14 new releases across theatres and streaming platforms, with something for every kind of viewer.
Manoj Bajpayee, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rasika Dugal headline some of the week's most anticipated releases.
From returning international favourites to fresh Hindi films, there is plenty to add to your watchlist.
The latest OTT and theatrical releases this week bring crime thrillers, comedy, family drama and returning favourites to screens. Manoj Bajpayee leads Gajab Raat, while Ayushmann Khurrana’s Udta Teer and Little Thomas arrive in cinemas. International picks include the return of Lupin and The Terminal List, alongside new documentaries and dramas on Netflix.
From October 19 to 25, here are the movies and shows to look out for across streaming platforms and theatres.
OTT releases this week:
1. Gajab Raat
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 23
Manoj Bajpayee reunites with creator Neeraj Pandey for this crime thriller directed by Ritesh Shah. Set over one night, the story follows a police officer investigating an attack on a mysterious girl, with several suspects complicating the case. Saqib Saleem, Divya Dutta and Nushrratt Bharuccha also star.
2. The Mother of Penguins season 2
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 21
The Polish family drama returns to explore the challenges of raising a child with special needs. As a mother fights for her son’s place in a new school system, the series looks at the emotional and practical demands of parenting when support is hard to find.
3. The New Stanford Prison Experiment
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 21
This six-part reality series revisits the controversial 1971 psychological study associated with Philip Zimbardo. Thirty participants are assigned roles as guards or prisoners, with the experiment examining how authority and institutional power affect human behaviour.
4. Did Someone Happen to Mention Me?
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 22
This Japanese comedy follows a successful theatre actor whose life changes when his family, friends and fans suddenly forget who he is. Forced to rebuild his identity and career, he faces the absurd challenge of starting over despite having once been well known.
5. Nobody Wants This season 3
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 22
Kristen Bell and Adam Brody return as Joanne and Noah. The couple take their relationship forward by moving in together, while Joanne prepares for life as a rabbi’s wife. Meanwhile, their siblings Morgan and Sasha adjust to being single again.
6. Lupin Part 4
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 23
Omar Sy returns as Assane Diop in the French mystery thriller. After the events of the previous season, the gentleman thief continues to operate in the shadows as he tries to protect his family. Expect more elaborate schemes, disguises and dangerous turns as Assane faces fresh challenges.
7. Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 23
This documentary follows stand-up comedian Maria Bamford’s career through interviews, archival footage and performance clips. It also examines how she has addressed her bipolar disorder through her work, offering a look at the person behind her distinctive comedy.
8. Surviving Hurricane Otis
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 23
This survival drama centres on two half-brothers trying to endure the devastating impact of Hurricane Otis, which struck Acapulco in 2023. The story focuses on their struggle against the storm and the destruction left behind as they attempt to survive.
9. Six Kings Slam season 2
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 21
Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev are among the leading players featured in this exhibition tennis tournament in Riyadh. With a major financial prize at stake, the event offers tennis fans a chance to watch elite players compete outside the traditional ATP Tour.
10. The Terminal List season 2
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: October 21
Chris Pratt returns as former Navy SEAL James Reece in a new season based on Jack Carr’s novel True Believer. Reece travels across Africa, Europe and the Middle East to investigate a conspiracy linking Moscow and Langley, with the case bringing secrets from his own family into focus.
11. Chaar Yaar
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: October 23
Purav Jha leads this crime drama about four friends trying to make their way through Mumbai’s criminal underworld. As they chase financial security and a better life, shifting loyalties threaten their group. The ensemble includes Sikandar Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Chunky Pandey and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.
12. The Legend of Hanuman season 7
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release date: October 23
The animated mythological series returns with another chapter of its Ramayana adaptation. The new season follows the growing conflict in Lanka, with Sharad Kelkar voicing Ravan and Damandeep Singh Baggan returning as Hanuman.
Theatrical releases this week:
13. Udta Teer
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: October 23
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan star in this comedy drama about a Pakistani officer who enters India on a covert mission but loses his memory in an accident. He wakes up with his patriotism intact but gets his loyalties mixed up, leading to a situation that could turn his original mission upside down.
14. Little Thomas
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: October 23
Set in 1990s Goa, this family comedy follows seven-year-old Thomas Miranda, who desperately wants a younger brother. Convinced that his wish can come true if his quarrelling parents reconcile, he sets out to bring them back together. Rasika Dugal and Gulshan Devaiah lead the cast.