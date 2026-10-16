What is Little Thomas about?

Set in Goa in the 1990s, Little Thomas follows an only child who desperately wants a younger brother. The film’s synopsis explains the unusual plan he comes up with after being told how babies are made: “One day, he is told that to get a baby brother his parents will have to kiss. Since his quarrelling parents won't kiss any longer, little Thomas takes it upon himself to make them do the yucky act!”