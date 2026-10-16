Little Thomas hosted a special screening for around 180 schoolchildren in Mumbai.
Hridansh Parekh and his friends are expected at a dedicated screening.
Kaushal Oza’s Goa-set family film releases nationwide in theatres on October 23.
The makers of Little Thomas, starring Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal, hosted a special screening for schoolchildren ahead of the film’s theatrical release. The event took place at Cinepolis and brought together around 180 students from Classes 3 to 6 of The Sacred Heart Scholar’s Academy High School.
The screening offered young audiences an early look at the Goa-set family film, with the makers choosing to introduce it directly to children ahead of its wider release.
Little Thomas screening receives enthusiastic response
The children reportedly responded to the film’s central character and his misadventures with laughter, cheers and applause. Describing the atmosphere inside the auditorium, a source said, “The kids were laughing continuously the whole time! They were totally hooked and enjoyed every single moment of the movie!”
More special screenings are planned in the run-up to the release. These include an exclusive show for lead actor Hridansh Parekh, who plays Thomas, and his real-life friends. The makers are also planning screenings for parents and children.
What is Little Thomas about?
Set in Goa in the 1990s, Little Thomas follows an only child who desperately wants a younger brother. The film’s synopsis explains the unusual plan he comes up with after being told how babies are made: “One day, he is told that to get a baby brother his parents will have to kiss. Since his quarrelling parents won't kiss any longer, little Thomas takes it upon himself to make them do the yucky act!”
Written and directed by Kaushal Oza, the film is produced by Luminoso Pictures, Civic Studios, Good Bad Films and Flip Films. Its producers include Anushka Shah, Rajnikant Oza, Charu Oza, Ranjan Singh, Anurag Kashyap, Akshay Thakker and Kabir Ahuja.
Following the children’s preview, Little Thomas is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on October 23.