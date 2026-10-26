Meethe Mein Kya Hai and Akka arrive on Netflix this week.
Matthew Perry’s documentary looks back at his life beyond Friends.
Pyre, Wicker and Nakhrewaalii release in theatres on October 30.
The latest OTT and theatrical releases this week bring a mix of family drama, crime, horror, comedy and documentaries. On Netflix, Meethe Mein Kya Hai centres on a Diwali gathering that brings family tensions to the surface, while Akka pits Keerthy Suresh against Radhika Apte in a fight for power. In cinemas, Vinod Kapri’s Pyre offers a more intimate story of love and ageing.
Here are the films and shows arriving between October 26 and November 1, along with where to watch them.
New OTT releases this week:
1. Minimum Wage
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 26
This mockumentary-style workplace comedy follows teenage employees at a struggling small-town pizza shop. Their routine takes a turn when an absentee boss returns demanding profits. With short episodes, the series offers a quick comedy watch.
2. The One About Matthew Perry
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 27
Arriving close to the third anniversary of Matthew Perry’s death, this documentary looks beyond his famous role in Friends. Personal footage, family memories and accounts from people who knew him offer a look at the actor's career and life away from the spotlight.
3. Drive: The Pretenders
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: October 28
This romantic drama follows a struggling race car mechanic who fakes an engagement with a controversial public figure to get ahead. The arrangement becomes complicated when their staged relationship begins to feel real.
4. Balaraw
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 29
This Filipino horror mystery follows a young woman searching for her missing mother on an unfamiliar island. As she investigates, family secrets and local folklore lead her into increasingly disturbing territory.
5. You, Me, Us
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 29
This Italian drama examines a love triangle and the fallout of infidelity. As the three characters struggle with shifting loyalties, they must confront what happens when their relationships no longer fit the boundaries they once set.
6. A Couple of Lies
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 30
Two couples agree to swap homes for what should be a relaxing holiday. Instead, the arrangement exposes secrets and betrayals in this four-part Swedish psychological thriller starring Emma Appleton and Fares Fares.
7. Akka
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 30
Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte play rivals fighting for control of a female-led criminal empire in this period crime series. Set in the fictional kingdom of Pernuru in 1985, the story explores power and loyalty in a society ruled by women for centuries.
8. Apocalypse Z: New World
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: October 30
A rabies-like infection turns people into aggressive predators, forcing Manel to leave his apartment when supplies run low. With only his cat for company, he faces a dangerous journey through a world transformed by the outbreak.
9. Collision Course
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 30
A bank robbery in Spain takes a disastrous turn when the getaway ends in a crash. As the consequences unfold, old betrayals and hidden motives emerge. Laia Costa, Karra Elejalde and Luis Zahera star in this crime thriller.
10. How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 30
The South African comedy franchise returns with another family gathering gone wrong. Rosemary Zimu and Kyle Clark lead a story in which meeting the parents during Diwali brings cultural clashes, awkward moments and family secrets to the surface.
11. Meethe Mein Kya Hai
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 30
Ritwik Bhowmik and Rohini Hattangadi star in this Hindi family drama set around Diwali. An extended family comes together for the festivities, but generational differences and old disagreements threaten to overshadow the celebration. The familiar setting gives the story room to explore tensions within a household.
12. Obsession
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release date: October 30
This supernatural horror film follows a young man who uses a mystical object to make his crush fall in love with him. The wish soon turns frightening as her magically induced affection becomes violent. The uncut version arrives digitally in English and Hindi.
Theatrical releases this week:
13. Pyre
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: October 30
Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri, this Himalayan love story follows an elderly couple, played by Padam Singh Kapri and Heera Devi, who continue waiting for their son to return. The film explores loneliness, ageing and migration from mountain villages.
14. Wicker
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: October 30
Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård lead this offbeat fantasy romance directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson. The unusual pairing makes this English-language film worth a look for viewers seeking something outside the usual romantic drama.
15. Nakhrewaalii
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: October 30
This Hindi romantic comedy, directed by Rahul Shanklya, stars Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava. It flips the familiar Laila-Majnu dynamic, exploring relationships and gender expectations through a young man who learns that winning someone's heart may require seeing the world from her perspective.