Kim Soo-Hyun Case Update: Kim Sae-Ron’s Mother Referred To Prosecutors, Agency Confirms

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The development follows claims that purported private messages and audio recordings circulated during the controversy were fabricated or manipulated using AI.

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Kim Soo-Hyun
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Summary of this article

  • Gold Medalist confirms Kim Sae-Ron’s mother was referred to prosecutors on alleged offences.

  • Attorney Bu Ji Seok and YouTuber Kwon Young Chan were also referred.

  • Investigators reportedly found that purported messages and voice recordings were fabricated or AI-generated.

Actor Kim Soo-Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, has confirmed that Kim Sae-Ron’s mother and several other individuals have been referred to prosecutors amid an investigation into allegations involving the late actress. In a statement on October 26, the agency said the referrals followed a police investigation into alleged defamation and related offences linked to material circulated about the actor.

Kim Sae-Ron’s mother referred to prosecutors

According to Gold Medalist, Kim Sae-Ron’s mother and an individual accused of impersonating the actress’s aunt were referred to prosecutors on allegations including defamation through false information, distribution of footage taken by camera and attempted coercion.

The investigation report from Seoul’s Gangnam Police Station reportedly identified the two as suspects. Kim Sae-Ron’s father, however, was not prosecuted. The gold medalist thanked investigators for examining extensive material and evidence during the inquiry.

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Attorney and YouTuber also referred

Gold Medalist also said attorney Bu Ji Seok, who represented Kim Sae-Ron’s family and led two press conferences, had been referred to prosecutors on charges of criminal defamation and defamation through the spread of false information. The agency alleged that material presented during the press conferences included fabricated KakaoTalk conversations and AI-generated voice recordings.

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Kwon Young Chan, who operates the YouTube channel Kwon Young Chan TV, was also referred to prosecutors. According to the agency, he faces allegations under legislation concerning the distribution of footage taken by camera.

These referrals are part of the wider investigation and do not, by themselves, establish guilt. The allegations will be subject to the relevant legal process.

What are the allegations against Kim Se Ui?

Since March 2025, YouTuber Kim Se Ui has claimed that Kim Soo-Hyun dated Kim Sae-Ron when she was underage. He also alleged that the actor was responsible for her death. Kim Se Ui circulated purported KakaoTalk conversations and audio recordings said to feature the actress.

According to Gold Medalist, investigators determined that the recordings were generated using AI and the messages were fabricated. Kim Se Ui was arrested in May over allegations of spreading false information about Kim Soo-Hyun.

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The case has drawn widespread attention in South Korea, with the latest referrals expanding the investigation into people allegedly involved in circulating the disputed material.

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