Lewis Hamilton said he loves spending time with Kim Kardashian's kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
Hamilton said he got the family dog Halo this year and called the pet a member of that family.
Kim Kardashian had previously shared glimpses of Halo during a lakeside getaway and on social media.
Lewis Hamilton, 41, opened up about his relationship with SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian and her four children. Spending time with Kim's kids has become the Formula One champion's one of his biggest joys away from racing. Speaking at a press panel ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on October 24, Hamilton spoke about Kardashian’s children—North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8 and Psalm, 7—whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West. He also revealed he gifted them a dog this year.
Lewis Hamilton on his bond with Kim Kardashian and her children
“My niece and nephew always give me a lot of happiness. My girlfriend’s kids, I love spending time with them. She's got four, so I'm getting to play with these kids,” Lewis said at the event, per footage shared on social media. He added, “I got them a dog this year. Halo is a member of that family.”
Kardashian, 46, shared a first look at the dog over the summer, when Hamilton joined her family on a lakeside trip. On July 30, she posted a photo of herself holding the golden retriever and wrote “lakemaxxing”.
Halo has appeared on both their social media accounts. Hamilton's pet dog Roscoe passed away last year, making Halo’s arrival notable in his personal life.
In an Instagram post shared on September 22, Halo was seen with both paws resting on top of a gate in one of the images.
Kim and Lewis relationship
Kim and Lewis went public with their relationship in June. Earlier, in an interview published by The Times, she said she was single for five years before dating Hamilton. “I was really single for five years,” Kim told The Times. “That felt great. I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with. I really felt no rush,” said the reality TV star.
Kim and Kanye “Ye” West finalised their divorce in 2022, and she said she needed time before opening herself to another relationship.
“I felt like I needed my time,” Kim said as she wanted to heal completely and work on herself. “I wasn't ready to open up. I really wasn't even thinking about it. The universe works in your favour when you just allow it to,” she added.