Vijay Deverakonda reposts a satirical Reel mocking criticism of his KWK appearance.
The video jokes about his behaviour towards Rashmika and alleged relationship red flags.
Deverakonda says Rashmika asked him 100 times before he agreed to marry her.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the online debate over his behaviour with wife Rashmika Mandanna on Koffee With Karan 9 by reposting a satirical video that pokes fun at social media users analysing their relationship. The actor shared the Reel on Instagram Stories after his appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show drew criticism, with some viewers labelling him a ‘red flag’.
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to ‘red flag’ claims
The satirical video, created by influencer Anirudh Narayanam and titled ‘Those Insta Psychologists Analysing the Show!’, mocks the tendency to interpret small details from celebrity interviews as signs of relationship problems.
The woman in the Reel criticises Deverakonda for sitting on one side of the couch, having a coffee cup when Rashmika did not have one and looking at his wife in certain ways. He is also called narcissistic and patriarchal, with the video even questioning why he does not follow Rashmika on Instagram.
Deverakonda appeared amused by the parody. Reposting it with laughing emojis, he wrote, “Needs Subtitles. Regional Languages lo (In regional languages).”
The Reel attracted comments after the actor shared it. One user wrote, “funny but I still get narcissistic-empath dynamic vibe from their relationship,” while another called it the “Most mature reel on entire issue”. Others joked about the creator wearing a red T-shirt as a possible reference to the ‘red flag’ debate.
What Vijay and Rashmika revealed on Koffee With Karan
The couple’s appearance on Koffee With Karan 9 also drew attention to their relationship and marriage. Deverakonda revealed that Rashmika had proposed to him first. He said he wanted to be certain about their relationship and made her ask him 100 times over the course of a year before agreeing.
He also spoke about feeling insulted when another ring worn by Rashmika was mistaken for her engagement ring, adding that the stacked rings on her finger were more his style.
The couple got engaged privately in Hyderabad in October last year and married in Udaipur in February. Although rumours about their relationship had circulated for years, they confirmed their marriage only after news of it had already emerged.