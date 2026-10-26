Shilpa Rao's husband, Ritesh Krishnan, has reacted to the concert row.
He strongly condemned the act by Bollywood Music Project.
He also said he’d “never forget” his wife being “treated with such disrespect”.
Shilpa Rao’s performance at Mumbai’s Bollywood Music Project was cut short on Saturday (October 24), with her microphone muted and the singer escorted off the stage. The incident drew sharp criticism from fans on social media, following which the organisers issued an apology.
A day after the incident, Shilpa wrote on social media that she was “deeply hurt” by Bollywood Music Project, the organisers of the concert, for cutting off her microphone on the stage. Her husband Ritesh Krishnan has also strongly condemned it.
Ritesh Krishnan on Shilpa Rao concert row
On Sunday night, taking to his Instagram handle, Ritesh gave a shoutout to his National Award-winning singer wife. He also thanked the audience who “stood by her”.
“I felt angry. I felt disappointed. I felt helpless!! And more than anything, it hurt to see someone I love and admire so deeply being put through this,” Ritesh wrote. “People know Shilpa Rao as the voice behind some of the most beautiful songs. But I know the woman behind that voice. I know how much her audience and her fans mean to her,” he added.
He also said he’d “never forget” his wife being “treated with such disrespect” by Bollywood Music Project.
“BMP, your PR team is working overtime to convince Mumbai it did not see what it saw. Cute! And above all, denying a fellow artist just two minutes to say goodbye to her audience was selfish, petty, shameless, and utterly classless,” Ritesh added.
He also said he’s “incredibly proud” of Shilpa. “Mumbai, we will be back. Your love deserves a beautiful ending. And we owe you that. (Red heart emoji),” he concluded.
Shilpa commented, “I love you (red heart emoji).”
What we know about Shilpa Rao concert row
In a video that has surfaced online, at the 10th anniversary of Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai, Shilpa's set was cut short mid-performance, and Kutle Khan began performing while she was still on stage.
“You’re singing very well, Kutle sahab. I’ll just take a minute to say goodbye,” she said. But the video showed that as she began to thank the audience, her mic was cut off and she was escorted backstage by the security.