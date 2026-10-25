Shilpa Rao's microphone was muted and she was escorted off the stage before she could finish addressing the audience.
Rao later said on Instagram that her heart was broken and promised to return to Mumbai.
The organisers apologised and cited delays, logistics and curfew regulations for the premature end to her set.
Shilpa Rao’s Mumbai performance was abruptly cut short on Saturday (October 24), with her microphone muted and the singer escorted off the stage before she could finish addressing the audience. Rao was among the performers at the 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project (BMP). The festival took place at Jio World Gardens.
About Shilpa Rao Mumbai performance row
The incident sparked reactions online and among people at the venue. Later that night, Rao said on social media that she was heartbroken, while the organisers apologised and said delays, logistics and curfew rules had forced an early end to her performance.
The lineup included Rao and Himesh Reshammiya, along with several other acts. As per reports, when Rao tried to thank fans for waiting, her remarks were interrupted and the next act began while she was still on stage.
What Shilpa said about the incident
On Saturday night, Rao shared a post on Instagram, thanking fans for staying with her through the disruption.
“Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this,” she wrote.
“But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices. I could feel it all. Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back. I love you, Mumbai. Forever and ever (sic),” the National Award-winning singer added.
Organisers apologise
Following criticism, the organisers released a statement on the same day, apologising for what happened during Rao’s set.
“We deeply apologise. At BMP, our mission is always to deliver an unparalleled live music experience for both our artists and their fans. We want to address the abrupt conclusion of Shilpa Rao's performance at this weekend's festival. First and foremost, we hold Shilpa Rao in the highest regard. We deeply value and respect her incredible legacy, her unparalleled artistry, and the profound impact she continues to make on the music industry. It was an absolute honour to have her on our lineup,” the organisers said in a statement shared on Instagram.
They cited scheduling problems as the cause of the setback. “Large-scale music festivals feature complex logistics and multi-artist lineups. Despite strict planning and coordination, live events can experience unpredictable operational shifts, including extended sets from earlier performances. Because our festivals operate under strict local authority guidelines and venue curfew regulations, these compounding delays unfortunately forced a premature end to her set. While these circumstances were entirely out of our control, we deeply regret that we could not showcase her performance in its entirety,” the organisers said.
The statement ended with an apology to the singer, her team and the audience. “We extend our sincerest apologies to Shilpa Rao, her team and most importantly, to her dedicated fans who came out to support her. We share in your disappointment and appreciate your understanding as we navigate the strict operational realities of live festival production,” the organisers added.