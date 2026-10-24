Heated Rivalry Star Hudson Williams’ Horror Series Yaga Sets November 6 India Premiere

Yaga Synopsis, Cast Details

Created, written, and run by Kat Sandler, who adapted it from her own stage play, Yaga puts a modern, saucy spin on the traditional Baba Yaga legend, setting the story in a small coastal town. Teased by Crave as a fresh, unconventional take on the myth, the series is co-directed by David Frazee and Rachel Talalay and features a wide-ranging cast including Sheila McCarthy, Megan Follows, and Patrick Gilmore. Sadler said in an initial release that the series has evolved from “myth to stage” to her first greenlit series, “reclaiming the wicked witch and reshaping her as an incendiary feminist antihero for our time.” She added, “It reflects the kind of storytelling I love: propulsive, accessible, dark, funny and unapologetically bold.”