Heated Rivalry Star Hudson Williams’ Horror Series Yaga Sets November 6 India Premiere

Hudson Williams broke out with the global hit show, Heated Rivalry.
Williams returns in a new horror series, Yaga.
Yaga locks its India OTT launch with Lionsgate Play.
The supernatural thriller Yaga, featuring Noah Reid, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hudson Williams, best known for his role in Heated Rivalry, will be available to stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India. The episodes drop on the streamer from November 6, 2026.
Lionsgate had also aired Heated Rivalry earlier this year, two months after its weekly run on Crave Canada in December 2025. Yaga deals with a mysterious disappearance. In the quiet, imaginary seaside town of Whittock, private detective Rapp (Reid) takes on the case of Henry's sudden disappearance. As his search deepens, Rapp finds himself crossing paths with a skeptical local cop, Carson (Backo), and Katherine (Moss), an alluring college professor whose ties to the missing person place her right at the heart of the mystery. Yaga airs on AMC+ in the US.
Yaga Synopsis, Cast Details
Created, written, and run by Kat Sandler, who adapted it from her own stage play, Yaga puts a modern, saucy spin on the traditional Baba Yaga legend, setting the story in a small coastal town. Teased by Crave as a fresh, unconventional take on the myth, the series is co-directed by David Frazee and Rachel Talalay and features a wide-ranging cast including Sheila McCarthy, Megan Follows, and Patrick Gilmore. Sadler said in an initial release that the series has evolved from “myth to stage” to her first greenlit series, “reclaiming the wicked witch and reshaping her as an incendiary feminist antihero for our time.” She added, “It reflects the kind of storytelling I love: propulsive, accessible, dark, funny and unapologetically bold.”
The eight-part half-hour series premiered at TIFF 2026 and kicked off its broadcast on October 23 on Crave with two back-to-back episodes. New episodes will air weekly until the season wraps with a two-part finale on November 27.