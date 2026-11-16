In Photos: Prince William And Princess Kate Explore Mumbai, Play Gully Cricket With Sachin Tendulkar

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Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate arrived in Mumbai on November 16 for a three-day India visit centred on the 2026 Earthshot Prize. The royal couple also played gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and schoolchildren at Ballard Estate
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