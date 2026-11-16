In Photos: Prince William And Princess Kate Explore Mumbai, Play Gully Cricket With Sachin Tendulkar

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Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate arrived in Mumbai on November 16 for a three-day India visit centred on the 2026 Earthshot Prize. The royal couple also played gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and schoolchildren at Ballard Estate

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Prince William and Princess Kate with Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai
Britain's Prince William, Princess Catherine and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar play 'gully cricket' with schoolchildren at Ballard Estate during the royal couple's three-day official visit to India, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
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Prince William and Princess Kate with Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai
Britain's Prince William and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar arrive to play 'gully cricket' with schoolchildren at Ballard Estate during the royal couple's three-day official visit to India, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
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Prince William and Princess Kate with Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai
Britain's Prince William, Princess Catherine and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar arrive to play 'gully cricket' with schoolchildren at Ballard Estate during the royal couple's three-day official visit to India, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
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Britains Princess Catherine plays gully cricket
Britain's Princess Catherine plays 'gully cricket' with schoolchildren at Ballard Estate during the royal couple's three-day official visit to India, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
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Britains Prince William plays gully cricket
Britain's Prince William plays 'gully cricket' with schoolchildren at Ballard Estate during the royal couple's three-day official visit to India, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
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Britains Prince William plays gully cricket
Britain's Prince William plays 'gully cricket' with schoolchildren at Ballard Estate during the royal couple's three-day official visit to India, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
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Britains Prince William and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar
Britain's Prince William and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar arrive to play 'gully cricket' with schoolchildren at Ballard Estate during the royal couple's three-day official visit to India, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
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Britains Prince William PLAY CRICKET
Britain's Prince William plays 'gully cricket' with schoolchildren at Ballard Estate during the royal couple's three-day official visit to India, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
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Britains Prince William and Princess Catherine
Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine play 'gully cricket' with schoolchildren at Ballard Estate during the royal couple's three-day official visit to India, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
9/10
Britains Prince William, Princess Catherine and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar
Britain's Prince William, Princess Catherine and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar arrive to play 'gully cricket' with schoolchildren at Ballard Estate during the royal couple's three-day official visit to India, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
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Prince William Princess Kate Gully Cricket
Britain's Prince William, Princess Catherine and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar arrive to play 'gully cricket' with schoolchildren at Ballard Estate during the royal couple's three-day official visit to India, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

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