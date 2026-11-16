Prince William and Princess Catherine played cricket with school students in Mumbai.
Sachin Tendulkar joined the royal couple as coach during the session.
The couple’s three-day India visit includes the sixth Earthshot Prize ceremony.
Britain’s Prince William and Princess Catherine began their three-day India visit with a game of gully cricket in Mumbai on Monday, November 16. The royal couple joined school students for a friendly match at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai, with former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar playing coach. Their arrival was marked by traditional music and a lively welcome from the crowd.
The event took place on N Morarji Road, where dhol tasha musicians played as the Prince and Princess of Wales took turns batting and bowling. The session gave the couple an opportunity to join in a popular local version of cricket before attending the Earthshot Prize ceremony.
Prince William and Princess Catherine play gully cricket
Prince William faced five balls before being bowled on the fifth delivery. He later tried bowling, sending a few deliveries towards Catherine. The Princess played for nearly two overs before William dismissed her on the eighth ball.
After the game, the royal couple stopped at a local tea stall, where they were served tea in traditional earthen kulhads. They were also joined by Acting British High Commissioner to India Ben Mellor.
Gully cricket is commonly played in narrow streets and neighbourhood lanes, where limited space calls for makeshift pitches and flexible rules. The couple’s match with schoolchildren brought them into the heart of this familiar Indian pastime.
Prince William and Princess Catherine share India visit message
Following their arrival, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a statement expressing their delight at being in India for this year’s Earthshot Prize.
“Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year’s Earthshot Prize. India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot Finalists and Winners than any other country. It has also become one of the most exciting places in the world for environmental innovation, with people across the country developing practical solutions to some of the greatest challenges we all share,” the statement read.
“Throughout this week, we will celebrate the innovators and entrepreneurs driving that progress, as well as the young people whose creativity and determination give us so much optimism for the future. Earthshot is about finding the very best solutions and helping them go further and faster, and there could be no more fitting place to showcase that mission than India…” the statement further read.
The royal couple is in Mumbai for the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize ceremony. They are scheduled to travel to New Delhi on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.