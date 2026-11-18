Delhi Crime creator Richie Mehta has set his new ambitious project.
Mehta is directing a five-part series adaptation of E.M. Forster's 1924 novel, A Passage To India.
Ali Fazal, Naseeruddin Shah and Fiona Shaw are the starry leads of the 1920s-set show.
Ali Fazal has boarded another high-profile international venture, signing on to headline a five-part series adaptation of E.M. Forster’s literary classic A Passage to India. Helmed by Delhi Crime’s Emmy-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta and filmed on location in India, the drama pairs Fazal with Tom Mison, Fiona Shaw, and veteran powerhouse Naseeruddin Shah.
Fazal has had a great year, basking in the success of Mirzapur's massive theatrical run and rave reviews for his performance in Lust Stories 3.
A Passage To India Synopsis
Set against the backdrop of 1920s British India, the story centers on Aziz (Fazal), a compassionate local physician determined to prove to his peers that genuine friendship between Indians and the British can transcend colonial rule. That idealism fractures after a mysterious incident at the Marabar Caves sparks an explosive assault allegation against him. What follows is a racially charged scandal and a gripping public trial that upends every life in its orbit. This compels Aziz and his inner circle to confront the deep, inescapable scars of colonization.
The series is backed jointly by the BBC and Canada’s CBC. A Passage to India is a co-production between Parti Productions, Working Title Television and Richie Mehta’s A Passage Post.
“Adapting ‘A Passage to India’ has been a dream of mine for as long as I’ve been telling stories,” Mehta shared in a statement. “To reinterpret the complex and intriguing characters that E.M. Forster masterfully conjured from his experiences over a century ago, and finding in them a relevance that resonates so deeply with today’s world, has been a real joy, and I believe it makes for incredibly gripping drama.”
Nisha Parti, founder of Parti Productions and an executive producer on the show, opened up on the privilege, “To tell the story of British colonial rule, which shaped all our families, from an Indian perspective feels like a first. This beautiful novel tackles that and so much more,” she said. “We’ve seen many romanticized versions of India on screen over the years, so I’m so grateful to Working Title Television and Universal Global Television for understanding why our version needs to be told now and helping bring it to life, and to the BBC and CBC for being such brilliant partners.”