Nisha Parti, founder of Parti Productions and an executive producer on the show, opened up on the privilege, “To tell the story of British colonial rule, which shaped all our families, from an Indian perspective feels like a first. This beautiful novel tackles that and so much more,” she said. “We’ve seen many romanticized versions of India on screen over the years, so I’m so grateful to Working Title Television and Universal Global Television for understanding why our version needs to be told now and helping bring it to life, and to the BBC and CBC for being such brilliant partners.”

