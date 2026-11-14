Samay Raina mocks Yash’s Toxic during Huma Qureshi’s India’s Got Latent appearance.
Huma Qureshi responds with sharp jokes about Samay’s Netflix audience.
Toxic reportedly collected ₹342.26 crore worldwide despite its box office performance.
Samay Raina has taken a dig at Yash’s Toxic on his Netflix show India’s Got Latent, turning a conversation with actor Huma Qureshi into a roast of the film. From calling her part of the industry’s supporting cast to joking about the film’s box office performance, Samay did not hold back. Huma, however, was quick with her own comebacks.
Introducing the panel, which also featured Krushna Abhishek, Aashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai, Samay said: “What an amazing panel today–Huma Qureshi, Krushna Abhishek, Aashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai.” He then added: “Today’s panel is made up entirely of the industry’s supporting cast!”
Samay Raina takes aim at Yash’s Toxic
Turning to Huma, Samay said: “Huma Qureshi, fresh off her film Toxic.” He followed it with: “Usually, people come here and then their movies flop. You are the first to come here after a flop.”
Huma responded: “I just did a movie called Toxic. You are toxic in real life.” Samay shot back: “But people actually watch me!”
When Huma pointed out, “On Netflix, hate-watching is an actual metric now,” Samay joked: “So maybe Toxic goes to Netflix now.” He also questioned the film’s title, asking: “But why is it called Toxic?” before adding: “Is it because you want to poison yourself after watching it?”
The exchange continued when Huma accused him of inviting guests warmly before turning on them. Samay defended himself, saying: “No, I was really looking forward to it.”
Samay’s joke about Toxic’s audience
Samay later asked the audience whether they had watched Toxic. When they replied in unison, “No!”, he encouraged them to give it a chance. He then delivered another punchline: “The trailer had so many sex scenes. Then I went to see the movie, and the only ones who got f****d were the audience.”
Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas, stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma and Akshay Oberoi. The film reportedly collected ₹342.26 crore worldwide.
Yash recently thanked Kannada audiences for supporting the film at a Ramayana event in Bengaluru. He is currently playing Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which has crossed ₹1,100 crore in nine days, according to the figures cited in the report.