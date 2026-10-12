Vijay Varma And Huma Qureshi Endorse Anti-CEC Protests

Actor Imran Khan was among more than 400 people detained during a protest in Mumbai. Videos from the demonstration showed him interacting with police personnel while officers appeared to form a human chain to prevent him from leaving. Actor Sunny Hinduja also posted a video where he narrated a poem. “First they came for the farmers, I was silent because I am not a farmer. Then they came for the students, I was silent because I am not a student. Then they came for those who cannot speak. I was silent because my tongue was tied. At last, they came for me and nobody spoke up. No one was left by then”.