Vijay Varma And Huma Qureshi Endorse Anti-CEC Protests

Anti-CEC protests continue to rage through Delhi.
Vijay Varma and Huma Qureshi have joined a small chorus of celebrities supporting the protests.
Shekhar Suman has also endorsed the right to peacefully protest.
Protests against alleged discrepancies in the electoral process have found backing from several Bollywood personalities, including Vijay Varma and Huma Qureshi. They have offered support and solidarity to peaceful protests, reminding that it's the backbone of a democracy. Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha and Anurag Kashyap batted for the protesters.
Vijay Varma rebutted with satire. The actor shared a mock film poster titled Saving Private Gyan, a play on Steven Spielberg's 1998 war drama Saving Private Ryan. The poster featured Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar alongside the line, “The face of free and fair election”.
The actor captioned the post, ‘Happy to the see the forces joining together to save our national hero. Protect him at ANY cost”.
Huma Qureshi Supports Anti-CEC Protests
Huma Qureshi too batted for peaceful protests as the spine of a democracy. She shared a statement on socia media,“We are the world’s largest democracy. The right to peaceful protest and the demand for accountability are fundamental democratic rights, not favours granted by those in power. Peaceful dissent is not a crime. Asking questions is not a crime. Demanding accountability is not a crime. A democracy must allow its citizens to raise their voices without fear of intimidation or harassment. Suppressing peaceful protest undermines the very values we claim to uphold." She insisted she wasn't speaking for any political party.
“My love for this country is precisely why I cannot remain silent. I know speaking up may invite abuse, personal attacks, scrutiny of my finances, or professional consequences. So be it. I have nothing to hide, nothing to apologise for, and no need to prove my patriotism,” she added.
The Toxic actress wrapped up, emphasising, “Patriotism is not blind silence. Democracy is not blind obedience. And dissent is not anti- national. The world is watching. We must do better. Jai Hind.”
Actor Imran Khan was among more than 400 people detained during a protest in Mumbai. Videos from the demonstration showed him interacting with police personnel while officers appeared to form a human chain to prevent him from leaving. Actor Sunny Hinduja also posted a video where he narrated a poem. “First they came for the farmers, I was silent because I am not a farmer. Then they came for the students, I was silent because I am not a student. Then they came for those who cannot speak. I was silent because my tongue was tied. At last, they came for me and nobody spoke up. No one was left by then”.