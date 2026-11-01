Delhi on High Alert for INDIA Bloc March Against CEC, 10,000 Personnel and 250 Cameras Deployed

The Election Commission has rejected key allegations concerning its decision-making and the SIR process. In a counter-affidavit to the Supreme Court, the ECI said the Commission's major decisions on the SIR had been taken collectively and unanimously by all three commissioners. It also maintained that the additional declaration used during the exercise was a separate document, not an amendment to the statutory Form 6. The Commission acknowledged that displaying the declaration alongside the form online could give the impression that the form had been amended, and said the two had been separated in the online application process from October 21.