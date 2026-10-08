INDIA bloc MPs will hold a larger ground protest on Thursday demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Opposition leaders were detained after staging a sit-in near Ashoka Road when police stopped their buses from reaching Jantar Mantar.
The protests centre on Opposition allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which the Election Commission has defended.
INDIA bloc MPs will stage a bigger protest on the ground on Thursday against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, opposition leaders said on Wednesday, after they were stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar during a coordinated mobilisation involving the members of Parliament of several parties.
The decision to hold another protest was discussed among the parties on Wednesday, with the leaders saying more MPs would join the agitation.
The opposition parties had worked out a plan to move together after a luncheon meeting hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Three air-conditioned buses were arranged to transport the MPs, with the parties coordinating the movement and ensuring representation from different constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
Opposition Steps Up Pressure On CEC
After the meeting, the MPs moved together to the buses parked on Janpath and set off towards Jantar Mantar.
The buses were stopped at Ashoka Road, near the Shangri-La hotel, about two kilometres from Jantar Mantar. The MPs had the option of remaining inside the buses if there was no provocation, but after seeing protesters on the ground, the leaders decided to get off and proceed with the agitation, sources told PTI.
Several opposition leaders were detained after they staged a sit-in and raised slogans demanding Kumar's resignation.
The INDIA bloc parties also discussed their efforts to seek a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu. A meeting with a delegation of 15 leaders was sought, while 10 members have been permitted to meet the president, according to PTI. Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is expected to be part of the delegation.
SIR, ‘Vote Theft’ Claims At Centre Of Row
Wednesday's mobilisation came a day after INDIA bloc MPs marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission (EC) headquarters and staged an around-eight-hour sit-in at the Akashvani Bhawan after being stopped by police.
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other leaders were detained at the end of the protest.
The opposition parties have been demanding Kumar's resignation over their allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Opposition parties have alleged that the exercise could disenfranchise legitimate voters and have demanded greater transparency from the poll panel. The INDIA bloc has also called for a return to ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines.
The protests followed a September 25 report in The Indian Express about alleged irregularities in the SIR process and differences among the election commissioners over certain decisions.
The Election Commission has defended its processes, while the BJP has rejected the Opposition's allegations. The dispute is expected to remain a major political flashpoint as the INDIA bloc continues its campaign.