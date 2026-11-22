Rahul Gandhi stepped up his attack on the BJP and RSS in a post on X on Sunday
He called the two organisations uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists and said they lacked understanding of India’s spiritual and religious traditions
Rahul shared an image of Ardhanareshwar, depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in a single form
Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stepped up his attack on the BJP and the RSS, calling them "uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists" and saying they had no understanding of India’s spiritual and religious traditions. He shared the remarks in a post on X that also carried an image of Ardhanareshwar.
"The deeper I go into Indian spiritual and religious traditions, the clearer it becomes," Rahul wrote on X. "The BJP and RSS are uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists with absolutely no understanding of our spiritual and religious traditions," he added.
He also shared a picture of a sculpture depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in the form of 'Ardhanareshwar'. Ardhanareshwar is a Hindu deity representing Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in a single form, with one half depicting a male and the other a female.
Memoir Remarks Backlash
The criticism followed remarks Rahul made days earlier at the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love'. In that event, he talked about his childhood and described how his parents sat during meals.
"Now, I thought this was a normal thing. So I would go to my friend's house, but their parents wouldn't be sitting on each other's lap, and I'd ask my friends, 'Guys, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?'" Rahul said.
He also recalled the family's losses. "... And then we saw it all get smashed. Not just over time - suddenly... We saw one of our anchors (Indira Gandhi) get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor (Rajiv) get blown to pieces," he added.
"Sorry, Ma'am, he couldn't spare you the embarrassment even on such a special day of your life. The nation figured it out long ago. Hopefully you'll see it now too; this product is beyond launching and relaunching," Sarma said in a post on X, sharing a video of Rahul's remarks.
Rahul then countered that fear, anger and hatred had created a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters, preventing them from expressing love. He had also shared a photograph of a 12th-century temple sculpture depicting Goddess Parvati sitting on Lord Shiva's lap.
"As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram," Rahul said.
Congress backed Rahul's remarks, saying the Lok Sabha leader of opposition had started a much-needed conversation.
In a post on X that tagged Rahul's remarks, the party wrote, "...Love need not be hidden, affection is not a weakness, and equality begins with treating your partner as an equal."