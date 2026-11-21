India has administered over 1 crore HPV vaccine doses in nine months, covering nearly 87% of target girls.
Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh have achieved 100% vaccination coverage.
The free, voluntary campaign targets 14-year-old girls to prevent HPV infections that can cause cervical cancer.
India has administered more than 10 million doses of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in nine months, covering nearly 87% of its target population of 14-year-old girls under the nationwide cervical cancer prevention campaign, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.
The National HPV Vaccination Campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2026. It offers free and voluntary single-dose HPV vaccination to 14-year-old girls at government health facilities across the country, with parental consent.
According to the ministry, the campaign has covered nearly 87% of the identified annual target cohort of around 12 million girls, based on population estimates from the Registrar General of India for 2021.
The initiative aims to protect adolescent girls against HPV infections that can cause cervical cancer, with vaccination offered before potential exposure to the virus.
HPV Vaccination Campaign
The programme provides a single dose of the HPV vaccine free of cost at government health facilities. It is voluntary and requires parental consent.
The vaccine protects against HPV infections associated with cervical cancer. The ministry said administering it at the age of 14 is intended to provide protection before potential exposure to the virus.
Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India after breast cancer, making HPV vaccination an important part of the country's cancer prevention efforts.
6 States Have Achieved 100% HPV Vaccination Coverage
Six states have achieved 100% coverage of their identified target populations under the campaign, according to ministry data. These are Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.
Several other states have recorded coverage above 90%. Assam has reported 95.63%, Telangana 95.28%, Karnataka 93.16% and Uttarakhand 90.17%.
Chhattisgarh has achieved 86.21% coverage, while Rajasthan has recorded 85.23%.
Among other states, Kerala has reported 77.02% coverage and Tamil Nadu 76.12%. Odisha and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have recorded 72.99%.
In terms of the number of girls vaccinated, Uttar Pradesh leads with at least 29.33 lakh beneficiaries, followed by Bihar with more than 13.70 lakh. Gujarat has administered the vaccine to over 7.75 lakh girls.
Health Ministry On 10 Million HPV Vaccine Doses
Describing the achievement as a major public health milestone, the health ministry said the campaign reflected the growing reach of preventive healthcare services in the country.
"India has achieved a major milestone in its efforts to prevent cervical cancer... The achievement marks a significant step towards protecting adolescent girls against HPV infections that can cause cervical cancer and reflects the growing reach of preventive healthcare services across the country," the ministry said in a statement, according to Hindustan Times.
It added that administering more than 10 million doses within nine months reflected coordinated efforts by state and Union Territory governments, healthcare professionals, frontline workers, teachers, parents and local communities.
The ministry also credited digital health infrastructure, including the U-WIN platform, with supporting real-time monitoring and tracking of beneficiaries.
It said the next phase would focus on reaching the remaining eligible girls, addressing gaps in coverage, strengthening awareness and ensuring access to vaccination across states and Union Territories.
Why Is HPV Vaccination Important In Preventing Cervical Cancer?
Cervical cancer remains a significant public health concern and an important cause of cancer-related illness and deaths among women, the ministry said.
Persistent infection with certain high-risk types of human papillomavirus is responsible for the vast majority of cervical cancer cases.
The ministry described HPV vaccination as one of the most effective preventive interventions against infections that can lead to cervical cancer and associated precancerous conditions.
It said vaccinating girls at the age of 14 was intended to provide protection well before potential exposure to HPV, while ensuring the safety and well-being of every beneficiary remained a priority.
Globally, at least 800 million HPV vaccine doses have been administered. According to the ministry, nearly two decades of scientific research and real-world experience have demonstrated strong protection against vaccine-targeted HPV infections and associated precancerous conditions.