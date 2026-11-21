Amit Shah said the government would hold discussions with people affected by the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project
He assured communities in Itanagar that their cultural identity, traditions and religion would be protected
Opposition to the 11,200-MW project centres on fears of displacement, ecological damage and submergence of ancestral lands
Union home minister Amit Shah said concerns over the proposed mega dam in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang Valley would be addressed through dialogue as he sought to calm protests around the 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). Speaking in Itanagar, Shah said he had come to the state to address people’s concerns directly and assured communities that their cultural identity and traditions would be protected.
Shah said the 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) would be central to development in both the country and the state. Critics oppose it because they fear displacement, harm to the fragile ecosystem and the loss of ancestral lands.
“I want to make it clear to my brothers and sisters of Siang that the government will hold discussions with the people. We will take you into confidence, and only through dialogue will the road ahead be paved. There is no need to worry,” Shah said at a ceremony held to confer the President’s Colour on the Arunachal Pradesh Police.
Violence And Backlash
The agitation escalated in East Siang district in October. Protesters torched a public sector undertaking’s office, set a police station on fire, damaged the houses of three political leaders and injured police personnel, Hindustan Times reported.
The clashes followed a 12-hour bandh. They came a day after four people were hurt when police used tear gas shells to disperse protesters.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu condemned the clashes and called on protesters to pursue their demands peacefully and through democratic means. His remarks came after the violence and the police action to break up the crowd.
Why Locals Object
Local communities and groups oppose the project. Residents and community groups fear the dam could displace local communities, damage a fragile ecosystem and submerge ancestral lands.
The Centre and the Arunachal Pradesh government, however, see the project differently. They consider it a strategic safeguard against China’s large hydropower development upstream in Tibet.
“The government and I have the same respect you have for the local culture. We will move forward without compromising the traditions, culture and religion of this place,” Shah said. He added that local residents would be kept involved in any later decision on the project.
Memorandum And Demands
Opposition groups took their case to Shah.
On Friday, the Adi Ba:né Kébang United (ABKU) and the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) handed Shah a joint memorandum. They asked for pre-feasibility work to stop at once, detained protesters to be freed, security forces to be pulled back and a judicial probe into the October 23 violence in Siang district.
Shah also promised “one of the country’s best” rehabilitation and resettlement packages for people who could be affected by the proposed dam. He urged organisations and residents opposing the project to engage with the state government, which could then facilitate further discussions with the Union home ministry.
There was no immediate reaction from the groups opposing the project to Shah’s statements.