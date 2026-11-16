Khandu calls Siang project vital for water security against China’s dam.
SUMP’s 9.2 BCM storage would help regulate flows downstream.
Government admits communication gaps, promises dialogue, studies, and fair compensation.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday described the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) as a strategic necessity for India’s water security and defence. He pointed to China’s reported plan to build a massive hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet.
Speaking to journalists at a National Press Day programme, he said generating electricity was not the main aim of Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. The project was conceived chiefly to regulate and monitor upstream flows and to shield downstream regions from possible harm.
China’s Dam And The River’s Route
The Yarlung Tsangpo enters India as the Siang in Arunachal Pradesh, becomes the Brahmaputra in Assam, and flows into Bangladesh as the Jamuna. Khandu said China’s reported 60,000-MW project has raised fears of water storage or diversion and of consequences for downstream areas. According to him, China has written the mega project into its five-year plan and reportedly laid its foundation stone in 2025.
He said India and Bangladesh have both sought information, but Beijing has not shared enough detail. He also flagged the absence of a binding international framework for water-sharing as a continuing worry.
Storage Capacity as a counterweight
Khandu said SUMP would have a storage capacity of about 9.2 billion cubic metres, against a reported 5.2 BCM for the Chinese project. In his view, that would let India regulate river flows and respond to changes in discharge.
SUMP was designated a national project in 2008 but made little headway for years, he said. Progress picked up after the Chinese leadership’s 2021 visit to the region and the later inclusion of the mega dam in China’s development plan. He described it as one of 16 national projects taken up since Independence, with a proposed investment of nearly ₹2 lakh crore that he said could transform the region.
Government Admits Communication Gap
The chief minister acknowledged that the government had not adequately explained the project’s objectives and implications at the grassroots. He said committees, including one headed by a former minister and a subcommittee, have been set up to build awareness and address concerns. The government is also engaging community-based organisations, the Adi Bane Kebang, student bodies and youth groups.
Protests And Security Concerns
Protests in the Siang region have involved violence, including damage to public and private property, and security personnel have been deployed to keep order. Khandu said forces were there to protect people and maintain peace, including those willing to back the pre-feasibility report (PFR) exercise.
He condemned the destruction of houses, farmland and common water-supply facilities and said such acts should be investigated. “People are free to oppose or support the project, but no one should face intimidation or coercion,” he said.
PFR “Only An Initial Exercise”
Khandu maintained that the PFR is merely a preliminary technical exercise and not a final decision to build. Villages, he said, do not need to sign memoranda of understanding to permit it. The number of affected villages and properties, and the extent of the backwater, can be known only after detailed feasibility studies, to be followed by Social Impact and Environmental Impact Assessments.
Land, houses, and agricultural and horticultural assets will be assessed for compensation, he said, and an adequate rehabilitation and resettlement package will be prepared for affected families.
The chief minister urged the media to examine all aspects of the project, present differing viewpoints, and avoid emotional narratives and misinformation.