‘You Don’t Deserve The Chair’: Advocate's Outburst Against CJI Surya Kant, SC Mutes Proceedings

#BREAKING Counsel appearing before CJI Surya Kant says 'you don't deserve to sit in the chair, you don't have integrity"; #SupremeCourt mutes the proceedings CJI told the counsel to wait, saying 'we will see', but the counsel refused to wait He mentioned that his matter was urgent, and apologized at the outset for mentioning. Counsel: This item was given to Mr. Justice [Surya Kant] in his office on 2 November. After 15 days, he has not given me reply. So I am forced to come before this court. J Mohana: You can't mention anything like this Counsel: No, I came as it's emergency. I'd like to submit my apology first. Please you just see the papers CJI: We will see, you just wait Counsel: No, I won't wait. You can't sit in that chair, you don't deserve. You don't have the integrity for that.