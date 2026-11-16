‘You Don’t Deserve The Chair’: Advocate's Outburst Against CJI Surya Kant, SC Mutes Proceedings

The counsel told CJI Surya Kant that he did not deserve the post and lacked integrity.
The Supreme Court muted audio-video proceedings following the counsel's remarks; he was later escorted out.
The incident follows earlier disruptions involving CJI Surya Kant and former CJI BR Gavai.
In a rare incident at the Supreme Court of India, a counsel seeking an urgent hearing was escorted out of the courtroom after telling Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant that he did not deserve to occupy the post and lacked integrity. The Supreme Court muted the proceedings following the outburst.
The incident took place on Monday when the counsel approached a Bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, seeking an urgent hearing in a matter concerning a contempt case against him.
Counsel's Outburst
According to a report by LiveLaw, the counsel began by apologising for raising the matter at 2 pm without following the prescribed mentioning procedure. He told the Bench that he had submitted the matter to the CJI in his office on November 2 but had received no response even after 15 days.
"This item was given to Mr. Justice (Surya Kant) in his office on 2 November. After 15 days, he has not given me reply. So I am forced to come before this court," he submitted.
Justice V Mohana objected to the manner in which the counsel was raising the issue, telling him that he could not mention a matter in that way. The lawyer, however, persisted, reiterating his apology and urging the judges to examine the papers.
CJI Surya Kant asked him to wait, saying, "We will see, you just wait." The counsel refused and proceeded to make personal remarks against the Chief Justice.
"No, I won't wait. You can't sit in that chair, you don't deserve. You don't have the integrity for that!" he told the CJI.
Following the outburst, the audio and video of the proceedings were switched off. Lawyers present in the courtroom said the counsel was subsequently escorted out. He reportedly said that he respected Justices Bagchi and Mohana but did not consider CJI Surya Kant deserving of the post. Some advocates present also urged the Bench to take strict action against him.
Earlier Incidents Of Disruptive Conduct In SC
The latest episode comes amid other instances of disruptions during Supreme Court proceedings involving the Chief Justice.
In July, a petitioner appearing in person, identified as Prabal Pratap, allegedly created a commotion and verbally abused CJI Surya Kant. A Bench that did not include the Chief Justice declined to initiate contempt proceedings, observing that the petitioner appeared distressed and had medical conditions.
Following that incident, the Supreme Court began switching off the audio and video feeds of virtual court proceedings when petitioners appeared in person.
Earlier, in October 2025, a 71-year-old advocate, Rakesh Kishore, attempted to throw his shoe at then CJI BR Gavai during a court hearing. The incident reportedly followed remarks made by Gavai during an earlier hearing on a petition seeking the restoration of a damaged Lord Vishnu idol at the Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.