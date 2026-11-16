A $3,000 drone challenging a million-dollar missile illustrates the changing economics of modern warfare, says CDS NS Raja Subramani.
AI, critical minerals, data and space technology are emerging as key areas of competition between military powers.
Operation Sindoor highlights India's focus on indigenous weapons, joint military planning and domestic defence manufacturing.
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani has identified three major shifts reshaping modern warfare: the changing economics of military operations, the growing competition for technological superiority and the expansion of the battlefield beyond conventional front lines. He warned that mass-produced, inexpensive weapons, including drones, could increasingly overwhelm sophisticated defence systems.
Addressing the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, Subramani said military preparedness could no longer depend solely on acquiring sophisticated weapons. Countries would also need the industrial capacity to manufacture equipment at scale, control technologies critical to economic and military strength, and protect civilian infrastructure from attacks that could extend across an entire country.
His remarks come amid lessons from conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, where drones and other relatively inexpensive weapons have become increasingly important. He also pointed to the depletion of US Patriot missile stocks as an example of the economic and logistical challenges of defending against low-cost weapons with expensive interceptors.
Changing Economics Of Warfare: The Million-Dollar Missile And $3,000 Drone
Explaining the first shift, Subramani said the growing availability of inexpensive weapons was changing the cost calculations of military operations. Countries could no longer rely exclusively on expensive defence systems when adversaries could deploy large numbers of relatively cheap weapons.
"If you are using a million-dollar missile to counter a $2500 or $3000 drone, then the economics of warfare are likely to go increasingly against you," he said.
The CDS said US Patriot missile stocks were being depleted rapidly and that replenishing them could take years. The comparison highlights a growing challenge for military planners: using expensive interceptors repeatedly against inexpensive drones can create an imbalance in defence spending and available ammunition.
According to Hindustan Times, the CDS emphasised the importance of producing affordable military equipment in large numbers, rather than depending exclusively on sophisticated but expensive systems.
The cost imbalance also has implications for prolonged conflicts, when countries must replenish equipment and sustain production. Even militaries with advanced weapons could struggle to maintain their capabilities if domestic manufacturing cannot keep pace with demand.
AI, Data And Critical Minerals At The Centre Of Technological Competition
The second shift identified by Subramani concerns the growing competition between countries to control technologies and resources that underpin economic and military power. He specifically identified artificial intelligence (AI), data and critical minerals as important areas of this competition.
"Any country which needs to be economically strong, militarily strong, needs to control the critical technology that underpins its economic superiority as well as military capability," he said.
Referring to the technological competition between the United States and China, the CDS said both countries were at the forefront, while others were attempting to bridge the gap.
He argued that countries needed to develop the technologies and industrial capabilities required to support their economic and military strength, rather than depend solely on acquiring advanced weapons.
Subramani also warned that space would become an increasingly contested domain, with adversaries seeking to deny countries access to satellite services. Citing the Russia-Ukraine war, he said Ukrainian long-range drones lost their effectiveness when Starlink services were denied or degraded. He called for India to develop reliable and self-reliant space capabilities through ISRO and private commercial players.
The Entire Nation Is Becoming A Battlefield
The third shift, according to the CDS, is the expansion of the battlefield beyond conventional front lines. He said the traditional distinction between front and rear areas was disappearing as the range of military operations expanded across national territory
"Previously, there used to be front and rear. Now there is no front and rear. Front, rear and depth: the entire nation's space is a battle space. Nobody is safe," he said.
Subramani said the increasing range and availability of both inexpensive and sophisticated weapons meant that attacks could extend far beyond areas where armed forces were directly engaged.
"The battle space is no longer confined only to the front. Everybody, the networks that we rely on, the energy sources that power these networks, the data that is used to compute and to carry out decisions, all of them will be increasingly targeted," he added.
He also cautioned against assuming that future wars would necessarily be short or swift, arguing that countries needed to prepare for prolonged military operations.
"No country should think that they will go to war and it will be short and swift. That thing has now been thrown out of the window. You can decide for yourself; you cannot decide for the enemy," he said.
Subramani outlined five determinants of future warfare: mass production, industrial depth, space capabilities, the speed of adaptation and learning, and an expanding battlespace, according to The Economic Times.
Operation Sindoor And The Importance Of Indigenous Defence Capabilities
Subramani also cited Operation Sindoor as an example of India's ability to conduct military operations using indigenous weapons and coordination between the three armed services.
India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
"Op Sindoor proved that we had the capabilities to fight India's war with India's weapons. It was a good example of joint planning and multi-domain integration," Subramani said.
According to Akashvani, Subramani said indigenous air defence systems such as Akash had helped deter Pakistani aerial attacks during Operation Sindoor.
He also stressed that India's defence manufacturing capabilities needed to extend beyond assembling complete weapons systems to producing critical components domestically. He cited sensors, servos and magnetometers as components that Indian manufacturers should be able to produce themselves or develop the technology and intellectual property to manufacture at scale.
His remarks linked the changing economics of warfare with the need for domestic manufacturing, technological adaptability and the industrial capacity to sustain military operations during prolonged conflicts.