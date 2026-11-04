Centre Extends Agniveer Service By Two Years, Opens Path To Six-Year Tenure

The Union Cabinet has approved a two-year extension for Agniveers, taking their potential service period to six years.
The 25% selected on merit will continue to be absorbed into the regular armed forces.
The remaining 75% can serve for two additional years and may then seek enrolment under objective selection criteria.
The Union Cabinet has approved a two-year extension for Agniveers, creating a route for them to serve in the armed forces for up to six years under the Agnipath scheme, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani said on Wednesday.
The decision comes weeks before about 18,000 Agniveers are due to complete their four-year term. The first batch is now nearing the end of its initial service period.
“From the beginning it was clear that this scheme will be reviewed. Every year the Agniveers were reviewed and we arrived at a decision that there should be a two year extension,” General Subramani said.
What Changes Under The Revised Arrangement
The 25% of Agniveers selected on merit will continue to be absorbed into the regular armed forces. The remaining 75%, who were earlier expected to leave after four years, can now serve for two more years.
At the end of the extended term, those who wish to continue will be considered for enrolment in the armed forces based on objective selection criteria. General Subramani said the opportunity would depend on performance and review.
He described the Cabinet decision as a “significant day” for the armed forces and Agniveers, adding that feedback on the first batch’s performance had been “very positive”.
Introduced on June 14, 2022, the Agnipath scheme recruits soldiers for a four-year term. It provides for continuous performance evaluation and periodic reviews, with 25% of each batch eligible for retention in regular service.