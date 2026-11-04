Centre Extends Agniveer Service By Two Years, Opens Path To Six-Year Tenure

#WATCH | Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani says, "... 25% of those (Agniveers) who complete their initial four-year engagement period will be enrolled as regular soldiers. Regarding the remaining 75%, the Indian Defence Forces have recommended—and the Cabinet has approved today—that they be granted a second engagement period of two years. Upon completing this two-year extension, all these Agniveers will be offered the opportunity to enroll as regular soldiers in the Indian Armed Forces, contingent upon their own willingness and their ability to meet objective selection criteria."