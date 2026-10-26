Over 18,000 First-Batch Agniveers To Exit Armed Forces By December 31

The difference with the old system remains sharp. Soldiers recruited earlier served for about 20 years and retired in their late 30s with a pension and benefits such as health care and canteen facilities, which Agniveers are not entitled to after four years. The army assesses Agniveers on operational aptitude, weapon proficiency, physical fitness and other soldierly skills, with gallantry awardees getting an edge. Agniveers earn ₹4.76 lakh in the first year and ₹6.92 lakh in the fourth, receive ₹48 lakh insurance cover and ₹44 lakh ex-gratia for death attributable to service. Those leaving now will get ₹11.71 lakh as the Seva Nidhi package, including ₹5.02 lakh contributed by them during service.