Haryana Elections 2024 | Agnipath Scheme, Agniveers & Job Concerns

As Haryana gears up for the October 5 assembly elections, the Agnipath scheme has emerged as a key issue in the state. Introduced on June 15, 2022, the Agnipath Yojana brought a major overhaul in the recruitment process for the armed forces. The scheme enlists soldiers, known as “Agniveers,” for a four-year term, with only 25% potentially offered permanent roles after their service. Young aspirants have voiced their frustration claiming that the scheme replaces stable, long-term recruitment with short-term contracts, reducing job security and traditional benefits. The scheme has also drawn criticism from several quarters, including key allies of the BJP within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) have voiced their concerns, calling for a review of the scheme. Haryana, which earlier sent more than 10% of its population to the armed forces, has seen a gradual decline in applications over the past two years. To address these concerns, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a 10% horizontal reservation for Agniveers. The government has also introduced additional incentives and quotas in state jobs to create more opportunities for Agniveers.