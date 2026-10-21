‘Taking Revenge On SCs, OBCs?’ Congress Targets Centre Over PM-DAKSH ‘Lapses

Congress questioned whether alleged PM-DAKSH failures reflected retaliation against marginalised voting groups.
Jairam Ramesh cited a report alleging two years of non-implementation and zero expenditure.
He accused the Modi government of prioritising publicity over delivering employment opportunities.
The Congress on Wednesday questioned whether the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was “taking revenge” on Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections and denotified and nomadic tribes as he alleged "serious lapses" in the PM-DAKSH skill-training scheme.
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh made the allegation while sharing a screenshot of a media report claiming “serious lapses” in the programme. According to the report he cited, the scheme had not been implemented for more than two years, with expenditure remaining at zero during that period.
In a post on X, Ramesh accused the government of prioritising publicity over delivery.
“'Naam bade aur darshan chote!' The scheme bears the PM's name, yet on the ground, the results are -- much like his claims -- a big, fat zero,” he said.
Ramesh alleged that the failure to run the programme for two years and the non-utilisation of funds allocated in previous years exposed another “major failure” of the government. An initiative meant to improve skills and employment opportunities for marginalised communities had been reduced to paperwork, he claimed.
“A government that cannot even effectively implement a scheme -- one that bears the PM's own name and was launched with grand, lofty claims -- has no moral right to remain in power,” he said.
Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh claimed the government had lost public trust and questioned its handling of young people’s future.
“Modi-ji, your government has lost the trust of the people. Its expiry date is near; 'jhola uthane ka waqt aa gaya hai (it is time to pack your bags)'. How much longer will the Modi government continue to toy with the future of Gen-Z?” he said.
The Pradhan Mantri Dakshata aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi, or PM-DAKSH, scheme was launched in 2020-21. The Central sector programme provides skill training through institutions to help eligible beneficiaries secure jobs or become self-employed.
Its target groups include Scheduled Castes, OBCs, economically weaker sections, denotified and nomadic tribes, and sanitation workers, including waste pickers.