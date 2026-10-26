Videos showed Anushka Sharma clapping and singing along to the devotional chants.
Virat Kohli was seen briefly glancing at the camera before returning to the kirtan.
The couple arrived at the Gateway of India before heading to the devotional evening.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended a live kirtan by American musician and vocalist Krishna Das in Mumbai on Sunday (October 25). Videos and photos from the event have gone viral on social media. Krishna Das' Mumbai concert was part of his India tour.
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli attend Krishna Das' concert
Sharma and Kohli appeared immersed in the devotional music during the event.
One clip showed Anushka clapping and singing along with the chants. Dressed in Indian attire, she looked fully absorbed as she closed her eyes to enjoy the devotional evening.
Kohli, who was in a black T-shirt and trousers, briefly glanced at the camera in another clip before turning back to the kirtan and joining the devotional singing.
Other videos which are doing the rounds on social media captured the couple at the Gateway of India before they attended the devotional event. The videos followed them from arrival through their time inside the gathering.
Anushka and Virat's recurring spiritual visits
The Mumbai outing was not their first Krishna Das kirtan. Kohli and Sharma had also gone to a service at Union Chapel in London in July 2026.
The couple are also followers of Neem Karoli Baba. They also regularly visit spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan as well.
Krishna Das, who travelled to India in 1970, became a close disciple and devotee of Neem Karoli Baba.
He lived in India for years, mostly at the spiritual guru's ashrams. The blockbuster film Hanuman Ansh also used two of Krishna Das’ chants: Sita Ram and Om Namah Shivaya.
About Krishna Das' India Tour
The Grammy-nominated American chant master is on a five-city live kirtan tour. His first concert was in Delhi on October 23, followed by Mumbai on October 25. Next stop is Pune on October 30, followed by Ahmedabad (November 1) and Bengaluru (November 4).