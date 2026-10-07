'We Would Like Too...': Virat Kohli’s Team Issues Strong Response To INR 5 Crore Claim Over Premanand Maharaj Visit

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

Virat Kohli’s team rejects the INR 5 crore claim over his visits to Premanand Maharaj, calling the allegation false and stressing that the cricketer visited out of faith

image Prefer on Google
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharajs ashram
Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visit the ashram of Premanand Maharaj, in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli’s team has strongly denied the INR 5 crore claim linked to his visits to Premanand Maharaj

  • The spokesperson called the allegation “completely false, baseless and factually incorrect”

  • Kohli’s team said his visits were driven purely by faith and reverence for Premanand Maharaj

Virat Kohli has found himself at the centre of an unexpected controversy after a claim surfaced alleging that INR 5 crore was spent to bring the former India captain and his wife, Anushka Sharma, to spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan.

The allegation was made by Dinesh Sharma, popularly known as Falahari Maharaj and the president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas.

According to reports, Sharma claimed that people linked to a private company in Rajasthan had spent or offered INR 5 crore to facilitate Kohli’s visit, allegedly to boost the popularity of Premanand Maharaj. However, no independently verified payment record, contract or other evidence supporting the claim has emerged.

The controversy gained traction because Virat Kohli and Anushka have indeed visited Premanand Maharaj’s ashram several times. Their association with the spiritual leader dates back to January 2023, with the couple making subsequent visits over the years. The visits have been publicly documented, but the alleged financial arrangement remains unverified.

‘Completely False, Baseless And Factually Incorrect’

Related Content
Virat Kohli meets Premanand Ji Maharaj - | Photo: PTI
India's Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, celebrates his century with Virat Kohli during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. - Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo
Composite images of Mohammed Siraj and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli - Screengrabs/StarSports

The former India captain’s team has now directly responded to the allegation, leaving little ambiguity about its position. A spokesperson for the former India captain categorically rejected the claim and stressed that his visits to Premanand Maharaj have been motivated by personal faith.

Official Statement from Virat Kohlis Team
Official Statement from Virat Kohli's Team Photo: X
Official Statement from Virat Kohli's Team Photo: X

“We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.”

The spokesperson further clarified: “Mr. Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji.”

Kohli’s team also urged people and media organisations to verify such allegations before accepting or amplifying them.

The development also comes amid heightened attention around Premanand Maharaj’s ashram following the death of his disciple Rasik Dulari Sharan. However, reports have stressed that the circumstances surrounding that incident do not independently establish the separate ₹5 crore allegation involving Kohli.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories