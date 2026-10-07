'We Would Like Too...': Virat Kohli’s Team Issues Strong Response To INR 5 Crore Claim Over Premanand Maharaj Visit

Virat Kohli’s team has strongly denied the INR 5 crore claim linked to his visits to Premanand Maharaj
The spokesperson called the allegation “completely false, baseless and factually incorrect”
Kohli’s team said his visits were driven purely by faith and reverence for Premanand Maharaj
Virat Kohli has found himself at the centre of an unexpected controversy after a claim surfaced alleging that INR 5 crore was spent to bring the former India captain and his wife, Anushka Sharma, to spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan.
The allegation was made by Dinesh Sharma, popularly known as Falahari Maharaj and the president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas.
According to reports, Sharma claimed that people linked to a private company in Rajasthan had spent or offered INR 5 crore to facilitate Kohli’s visit, allegedly to boost the popularity of Premanand Maharaj. However, no independently verified payment record, contract or other evidence supporting the claim has emerged.
The controversy gained traction because Virat Kohli and Anushka have indeed visited Premanand Maharaj’s ashram several times. Their association with the spiritual leader dates back to January 2023, with the couple making subsequent visits over the years. The visits have been publicly documented, but the alleged financial arrangement remains unverified.
‘Completely False, Baseless And Factually Incorrect’
The former India captain’s team has now directly responded to the allegation, leaving little ambiguity about its position. A spokesperson for the former India captain categorically rejected the claim and stressed that his visits to Premanand Maharaj have been motivated by personal faith.
“We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.”
The spokesperson further clarified: “Mr. Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji.”
Kohli’s team also urged people and media organisations to verify such allegations before accepting or amplifying them.
The development also comes amid heightened attention around Premanand Maharaj’s ashram following the death of his disciple Rasik Dulari Sharan. However, reports have stressed that the circumstances surrounding that incident do not independently establish the separate ₹5 crore allegation involving Kohli.