Virat Kohli Received INR 5 Crore To Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram? Here’s What We Know

A ₹5 crore payment claim involving Virat Kohli’s Premanand Maharaj ashram visit has gone viral
The allegation was highlighted by News18, citing Falahari Maharaj
There is no verified evidence that Kohli was paid for the visit
Virat Kohli’s association with spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj has once again come under the spotlight after a sensational claim about the former India captain went viral on social media.
A report has highlighted an allegation that Kohli was paid INR 5 crore to visit Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan. However, the claim has not been independently verified, and there is currently no publicly available evidence establishing that Kohli received the money. Cricket Addictor
Where Did The INR 5 Crore Virat Kohli Claim Come From?
According to the News18 report, the allegation was made by Dinesh Sharma, popularly known as Falahari Maharaj, who is the president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas. The claim reportedly appeared in a letter concerning the activities surrounding Premanand Maharaj’s ashram.
Falahari Maharaj alleged that a Rajasthan-based private company or individuals linked to a property-related group had spent INR 5 crore to bring Virat Kohli to the ashram. The reported purpose, according to the allegation, was to increase the popularity and reach of Premanand Maharaj.
The claim has subsequently gained traction online, with social media posts presenting the INR 5 crore figure as though it were an established fact. However, that distinction is important: the allegation remains unsubstantiated. Other reports examining the controversy have similarly found no independent evidence confirming that Kohli was paid the amount.
Did Virat Kohli Actually Visit Premanand Maharaj?
Yes. Kohli’s association with Premanand Maharaj is well documented and predates the latest controversy.
Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma first visited the spiritual leader in Vrindavan in January 2023. The couple have subsequently returned to the ashram several times and have publicly interacted with Premanand Maharaj.
Their visits have continued through significant moments in Kohli’s career, including after his Test retirement in 2025. Their most recently reported visit came in July 2026.
Therefore, while Virat Kohli’s visits to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram are genuine and documented, the 5 crore payment claim is a different matter.
Is There Any Proof Virat Kohli Was Paid INR 5 Crore?
At present, there is no verified payment record, bank transaction, contract, invoice or official statement from Kohli or his representatives confirming that he was paid the amount to visit the ashram.
As a result, the INR 5 crore figure should be described as an allegation or viral claim, rather than fact. Neither Kohli nor Anushka has publicly confirmed receiving such a payment.