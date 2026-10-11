Ravi Shastri Recalls Virat Kohli's Bat-Kissing Celebration For Anushka Sharma During Their Dating Days

Ravi Shastri recalls Virat Kohli's flying kiss to Anushka Sharma during their dating days
Sunil Gavaskar recalls facing fast bowlers without a helmet
Navjot Singh Sidhu discusses the IPL's impact on cricket
Ravi Shastri recalled Virat Kohli's on-field gesture towards Anushka Sharma during their dating days while making a case for allowing cricketers to have their partners around during matches.
The former India head coach shared the anecdote while appearing alongside Sunil Gavaskar on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5.
Speaking to host Kapil Sharma, Shastri pointed out that several cricketers had girlfriends and cited Kohli's relationship with Anushka to explain why players should be allowed to receive support from their partners.
The issue has remained a point of debate over the years, with restrictions on wives and girlfriends travelling with players during tours.
“The players need support, so it should be allowed for them to bring their girlfriends. And she was allowed. The match began on the 26th, Kohli charges out like a warrior and scored 160. And when he hit a hundred, he kissed his bat” Shastri said.
He then gestured towards Anushka, mimicking Kohli blowing her a flying kiss, as he recounted the incident from the couple's dating days. Kohli and Anushka got married in December 2017.
The episode marks Shastri's debut on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, where the conversation also turned to Indian cricket's past and the changes the sport has undergone over the years.
During the episode, Kapil asked Gavaskar how he managed to face some of the world's fastest bowlers without wearing a helmet. The former India opener recalled facing deliveries that approached 150 kmph.
"Andar bheje mein kuch nahi tha (There was nothing inside our brains)."
Gavaskar also spoke about his decision to retire from cricket at the age of 38, reflecting on his career and the evolution of the game.
Navjot Singh Sidhu discussed the impact of the Indian Premier League (IPL), recalling how cricketing summers earlier often involved travelling to England. He contrasted that experience with the IPL, which brings players and teams from across the world to India for two months of competition.
"Kaafi confusion hai, Ravi ji ke aage ek Kapil Sunil aur Ravi ji ke peeche Kapil Sunil, teetar vaali baat hogayi na yeh."
The episode also featured Sunil Grover dressed as former India captain Kapil Dev. Standing behind Shastri, Grover joked about the confusion created by the names of the personalities present.