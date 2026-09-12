Will Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Julia Roberts Feature In Hanuman Ansh Sequel? Here's What The Producer Has To Say

Hanuman Ansh is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office.
It grossed ₹205.15 crore and ₹173.63 crore net in India.
The producer revealed whether Neem Karoli Baba's celebrity devotees will feature in the sequel.
Devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, written, directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, has emerged as one of the most successful films of the year, leaving behind some big-budget films. Based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, it is currently minting moolah at the box office. Hanuman Ansh is planned to be made into a trilogy, based on Vishal’s book, Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. It will have a sequel, and fans are wondering if the second film will feature Baba's celebrity followers, such as Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Julia Roberts. Here's what producer Namrata Singh said.
Will Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Julia Roberts feature in Hanuman Ansh sequel?
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Namrata was asked if celebrity devotees like Anushka and Virat will feature in the sequel, she said, “I have reached out to some of them, and (they) were aware of the film earlier.”
Namrata also said that the second part will focus on Kainchi and the third part will be set internationally. “There are thousands of devotees whose life he touched in India and they come first, without doubt. The Kainchi story is about the Indian devotees. The third film will focus on how he put India on the global map by spiritual energy that he transferred to the foreigners, be it Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Julia Roberts, etc. However, we'll touch on it later (in the third part),” she said.
About Hanuman Ansh
Hanuman Ansh follows the early life of Lakshmi Narayan in pre-Independence India. It shows him leaving home after his mother’s death in search of God and his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba, played by Shobhinaw Satyaa.
Chandan Anand, Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel, Neha Paranjpe, Udaysinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari and Gautam Tripathi round out the cast.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection
On Day 36 (sixth Friday), Hanuman Ansh collected a net of ₹10.50 crore across 5,743 shows. This brings total India gross collections to ₹205.15 crore and total India net collections to ₹173.63 crore.