Will Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Julia Roberts Feature In Hanuman Ansh Sequel? Here's What The Producer Has To Say

Namrata also said that the second part will focus on Kainchi and the third part will be set internationally. “There are thousands of devotees whose life he touched in India and they come first, without doubt. The Kainchi story is about the Indian devotees. The third film will focus on how he put India on the global map by spiritual energy that he transferred to the foreigners, be it Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Julia Roberts, etc. However, we'll touch on it later (in the third part),” she said.