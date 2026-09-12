Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's Film Earns ₹3 Crore

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The opening ranks among the lower career launches for both lead stars, trailing behind their 2007 releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

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Haiwaan box office collection Day 1 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Priyadarshan directorial Haiwaan earned only ₹3 crore net on its opening day.

  • The film recorded ₹1 crore gross in overseas markets.

  • Marking the on-screen reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 17 years, the film recorded an 11 per cent occupancy across 7,224 shows.

Haiwaan box office collection: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's film hit the screens on September 11 and opened to mixed reactions. It started slow at the box office. The film marked the on-screen reunion of Akshay and Saif after 17 years. It recorded an 11 per cent occupancy across 7,224 shows.

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Haiwaan box office collection Day 1

The latest release brought in roughly ₹3 crore net on opening day, Sacnilk reported. The Priyadarshan film generated an estimated ₹3.60 crore gross in the domestic market and reached ₹4.60 crore globally after Day 1.

Sacnilk also reported that the opening still ranks among the top 20 first-day collections for a Hindi film in 2026. Even so, the start is well below expectations for a film led by two major Bollywood stars.

That matters because Akshay and Saif’s on-screen reunion had raised hopes of a stronger launch. The film also opened into a crowded market, with Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie still drawing strong numbers.

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Career low comparisons

The opening ranks among the lower Day 1 performers for both stars. That adds to the pressure on the film over the weekend.

The domestic gross of ₹3.60 crore fell below Akshay’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa. That film pulled in roughly ₹3.88 crore on its opening day, Box Office India reported.

Saif faces a similar pattern. The first-day collection mirrors his 2007 release Ta Ra Rum Pum, which debuted with nearly ₹3.66 crore. That places Haiwaan among the slowest theatrical launches of his career as well.

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Faces competition

Haiwaan is facing competition from Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie.

The devotional film earned ₹10.50 crore on its sixth Friday, taking the total box-office collection to ₹173.63 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie has entered its second week with strong momentum and reportedly collected ₹9 crore on its second Friday, taking its overall India total to about ₹157.45 crore.

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