Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 8: Pankaj Tripathi-Led Film Crosses ₹150 Crore Mark In India

Mirzapur: The Movie witnessed a further dip on Day 8, recording a 14.7 per cent decline on its second Friday compared to Thursday's collection of ₹10.55 crore.
Worldwide gross earnings reached over ₹225 crore, bolstered by an overseas total of ₹38 crore.
Hindi 2D shows logged an overall occupancy of 31.49 per cent on Day 8, with night shows registering the peak at 47.77 per cent.
Mirzapur The Movie box office collection: It has been nine days since the Pankaj Tripathi-led crime thriller hit the screens. The crime thriller saw a decline in its daily India net collection, earning in single digits on its eighth day. However, the film has crossed the ₹150 crore mark in India and the ₹225 crore milestone globally.
Mirzapur The Movie day eight breakdown
Collections fell 14.7% on Friday. The movie had brought in ₹10.55 crore on Thursday, according to Sacnilk.
It ran across 6,763 screenings nationwide, logging an average theatre occupancy of 29.0%. With this addition, cumulative domestic net earnings reached ₹157.45 crore.
Hindi 2D screenings recorded 31.49% occupancy. Morning slots opened at 13.46% before rising to 27.77% in the afternoon, 33.38% in the evening and peaking at 47.77% for night shows.
Overseas business added more support. The film collected ₹2.50 crore in overseas gross on Day 8, taking that tally to ₹38 crore. India gross collection now stands at ₹187.55 crore. Together, those figures lift the worldwide gross to ₹225.55 crore.
Here's the first week collections breakdown
Day 1- ₹25.75 crore.
Day 2 - ₹32 crore
Day 3 - ₹36 crore
Day 4 - ₹16 crore
Day 5 - ₹15 crore
Day 6 - ₹12.55 crore
Day 7 - ₹10.55 crore
Week 1 collection - ₹148.45 crore.
Cast and story
Pankaj Tripathi leads the ensemble as Akhandanand "Kaleen" Tripathi. Ali Fazal plays Govind "Guddu" Pandit, while Divyenndu reprises his role as Phoolchand "Munna" Tripathi, Kaleen's son.
Jitendra Kumar steps in as Vinay "Bablu" Pandit, replacing Vikrant Massey. Ravi Kishan as Babban Yadav, Sushant Singh as Bhairav Singh Karnawat, Abhishek Banerjee as Subodh, also known as "Compounder", Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Harshita Gaur, among others, round out the cast.
Gurmmeet Singh directed the film which is his feature debut, and Puneet Krishna wrote it.